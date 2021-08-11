100 euros discount on this Android TV projector

You missed the advertisement for the Xiaomi Full HD video projector with Android TV. Here is a very good alternative that comes to us from an even more widespread brand as it is the Philips NeoPix Ultra 2TV.

Philips NeoPix Ultra 2TV: Full HD and Android TV

Projectors have evolved over time and are now relatively quiet and offer an interesting display resolution. The Philips NeoPix Ultra 2TV can display an image from 20 to 100 inches with Full HD resolution using Tri-LCD technology.

As already mentioned, it comes with Android TV, which means that you can install any application available on the Google Play Store (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, MyCanal, YouTube, …) on it. In addition, it integrates the Google Assistant, which allows you to interact with it to search for content or perform actions remotely without using the remote control. It also has Chromecast technology to cast content from your smartphone or tablet.

On the sound side, it is equipped with stereo speakers that are synchronized with the DSP to allow deeper immersion. And as a bonus, it’s quite compact so you can easily take it with you.

Previously booked at 399.99 euros, it is now exceptionally at 299.99 euros, a saving of 100 euros. Perfect for watching Kaamelot: Premier Volet in an epic collector’s edition available for pre-order.

3 good reasons to take the plunge

A beautiful diagonal of 100 inches full HD resolution Android TV for apps

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals on the web for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.