100 euros discount on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, it’s about the price of the 4G version

Samsung recently introduced the Galaxy S20 FE “Fan Edition” which is compatible with 5G networks. The latter was developed in cooperation with the community and therefore we have a smartphone with a very interesting price-performance ratio.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 FE “FAN EDITION” for 5G!

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a beautiful 6.5-inch Super Amoled display with a Full HD resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. In addition, it has a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz! It is therefore perfect when you are watching or playing movies, series or videos on your smartphone because you have perfect fluidity.

Under the hood we find the same thing as the classic Galaxy S20, namely:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (5G version) RAM: 6 GB Storage: 128 GB expandable

With the 5G version, you’ll enjoy the performance of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, which is much better than the Exynos version. What’s more, it’s this model that is for sale!

The difference to the predecessor lies in the photo module:

12 megapixel main sensor 12 megapixel wide angle sensor 8 megapixel 3X zoom telephoto sensor

For the front, selfies are provided by a 32 megapixel sensor, which is perfect for selfies and videos.

For reasons of autonomy, the S20 FE 5G has a 4500 mAh battery that is compatible with fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available for 2 weeks and currently costs only 649 euros. Usually this is the 4G version for this price! Otherwise we have the OnePlus 8T which was recently available.

Why let yourself be seduced by the Fan Edition?

5G compatibility, Snapdragon 865 performance, photo quality

