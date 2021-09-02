100 euros discount on the pack

Xiaomi is establishing itself as an indispensable brand in the field of mobile telephony as well as in the world of home automation and transportation. Today we offer you a nice package with the Redmi Note 10 and the connected bracelet Mi Band 5 at an unbeatable price.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10: great autonomy and no concessions

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note range cannot be disappointed as it offers very interesting specifications, especially in terms of autonomy, as the different models are equipped with large batteries. For the Redmi Note 10 we have a capacity of 5000 mAh which is compatible with the 33 W fast charge, which allows it to go from 0 to 50% in just 25 minutes.

We use a 6.43-inch Super Amoled display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Under the hood, Xiaomi has not done anything by halves:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 with 8 cores and a frequency of 2.2 GHz Graphics chip: Adreno 612 RAM: 4 GB Storage space: 128 GB

For the photo we are on a quadruple sensor module:

48 megapixels, wide angle 8 megapixels, ultra wide angle 2 megapixels, macro 2 megapixels, depth

And on the front a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

In this package we find the excellent connected bracelet Xiaomi Mi Band 5, which analyzes your daily rhythm of life and gives you the time or notifies you.

Price level, this is where it gets interesting, because it’s 219 euros instead of 319 euros.

Why crack

Super Amoled display with a nice diagonal. Nice photo quality for the price. Great battery life

