100 euros discount on the brand’s latest smartphones

This year OnePlus hit hard with its new high-end smartphones OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro and if you’ve fallen for it but haven’t taken the plunge yet, here’s a very nice promotion, as both benefit from an instant discount of 100 euros.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro: 2 extraordinary smartphones

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are 2 smartphones that differ slightly, but offer premium quality thanks to their workmanship and specifications.

The OnePlus 9 has a beautiful 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and HDR10 + compatibility. We are on a slightly larger diagonal with the OnePlus 9 Pro, as its LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED screen measures 6.7 inches with a QHD + resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. It also has the same refresh rate and HDR10 + compatibility.

As usual with OnePlus, we have high-end components in the chassis:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 compatible 5G graphics chip: Adreno 660 RAM: 8/12 GB depending on the model Storage space: 128/256 GB depending on the model

The photo part was presented by the brand, as it is now working with the Swedish manufacturer Hasselblad and we have a real difference in performance compared to the previous models at this level. Here is the configuration of the 2 models:

OnePlus 9: 48 + 50 + 2 megapixels OnePlus 9 Pro: 48 + 8 + 50 + 2 megapixels

The 2 cell phones can film in 8K with 30 frames per second or in 4K with 60 frames per second. For the front you have to rely on a 16 megapixel sensor.

Another strength of OnePlus is its autonomy. To do this, they are equipped with a 4500 mAh battery that is compatible with the 65 W fast charge, which means that it goes from 0 to 100% in just 29 minutes.

For the price it takes 619 euros for the OnePlus 9 8/128 GB instead of 719 euros. And for the OnePlus 9 Pro 8/128 GB 819 euros instead of 919 euros. And to save your photos in high resolution, here’s a great promotion for a Seagate external hard drive.

Why crack

Snapdragon 888 power Ultra-fast loading Improved photo part

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals on the web for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.