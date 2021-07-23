10 years later there’s a new documentary about the life (and death) of Amy Winehouse

Told by the mother, it includes unpublished pictures and the defense of criticism from parents.

Asif Kapadia’s 2015 documentary promised to be the ultimate testament to Amy Winehouse’s short life and career. It was a hit with critics, not so much with the artist’s parents.

Mitchell Winehouse, the father, collapsed after the debut. According to “The Telegraph,” he must have felt that the editing of his scenes characterized him as “greedy and disinterested,” and also made him seem unconcerned about his daughter’s problems.

The new documentary, which begins 10 years after the British singer’s death, aims to correct these inaccuracies – and to reveal new details from Amy’s life, told by her closest friends, parents and mother.

“Reclaiming Amy” is a BBC production and will air this Friday July 24th. It is not known when it will be seen in Portugal.

Janis Winehouse-Collins is the focus of the documentary. Not only does he tell the full story, but he also gives his personal point of view on fame, the happiest and darkest moments. It also includes never-before-seen images, as well as interviews with those they knew up close.

Already diagnosed with multiple sclerosis before the death of her daughter, Winehouse-Collins has at least so far protected himself from the press. “Inside the doors we have all tried to deal with the power of his addiction. And as his health deteriorated, my illness progressed. I couldn’t help her, ”her mother confesses.

“In retrospect, we are only now realizing how little we knew,” he notes. “She’s prone to addiction, she couldn’t control herself.” Amy Winehouse had a drug and alcohol problem. The latter killed her on July 23, 2011 at the age of 27.

Winehouse-Collins even revealed his side of the story in the 2014 book “Loving Amy: A Mother’s Story”. The problem is that the disease increasingly prevents her from resisting criticism. “She is no longer as eloquent as she was. He won’t have another chance to say what he has to say, “notes new husband Richard Collins.

Janis also wrote the story that tries to soften the portrait of her father painted by “Amy”. He remembers the day Mitchell was forced to go to the morgue to identify his daughter’s body. “[Se não houvesse um vidro a separá-los]”Mitch would have thrown himself on the stretcher,” he recalls.

“I look back and there are a lot of things that I would have liked to have done differently,” explains Mitchell himself. “But it was impossible to say [à Amy] what you should or shouldn’t do. Nobody checked them. She was the boss. “

Charlie Russell, executive producer of “Reclaiming Amy,” appears in his parents’ defense. “We’re all too used to judging others, aren’t we?” He told The Telegraph.

“It is believed that Janis and Mitch had a responsibility to navigate the music industry, fame, and media to control all of that success. They were wrongly sentenced for having joy [da fama da filha]. Wouldn’t we all like to be in their role to enjoy our children’s success? “