10 video games that are way too disturbing and bad to play

Video games are made up of many genres and subgenres. So there is something for every taste, even for the most demanding. Developers and other industry players then literally bend back to give us unique experiences that can sometimes prove extremely confusing.

These 10 video games are way too disturbing

Some studios go too far and offer us games with a rather dubious taste. Daring concepts, terrifying scenes or even difficult gameplay are in fact the basis of life for certain titles, which are mainly dependent on trash and in many countries are inevitably blocked or forbidden by censorship.

For the curious among you or the geeks interested in polemics and other debates, we have what you need. Here is our list of 10 titles so disturbing you will never dare touch them.

1) house party

In this simulation you play a literally “hot to party” character. It’s up to you to decide what to do next! Most of the time, the celebrations take an unexpected turn by mixing sex, alcohol, and brawling at the same time.

Exactly these excesses were criticized for the game: In 2017, Steam was even urged to temporarily take House Party out of the store. This reflected many complaints from gamers about the pornographic and misogynistic nature of the game, with others also criticizing the simulation for promoting rape, suggesting that the main character was able to use, or even use, blackmail to have sex Young woman could have sex with completely drunk. Eventually, House Party quickly returned to the Valve store in a slightly softer version, including censor bars to hide nudity.

2) Manhunt 1 and 2

The Manhunt series sparked heated controversy when its first opus was released in 2003. These two episodes were completely banned in many countries and were published in the rest of the world (with a few exceptions) affected by censorship. Why did these games get so much attention?

Simply because Rockstar Games worked a little hard on this one. We know the studio’s penchant for trash with its GTA franchise, but the Manhunt games managed to beat all expectations. In Manhunt 2 the blood is brought to the worst. Some consider the second episode of the series to be the bloodiest game in history. Manhunt 2 actually allowed you to kill your enemies in many different ways. Among other things, you could tear off their testicles with pliers or saw off parts of their bodies. Worst of all, the Wii version could mimic those movements in order to successfully perform these despicable acts.

3) RapeLay

RapeLay is arguably the most unhealthy game on this whole list. He lets you play a hideous rapist whose goal is nothing more than to track down a mother and her two daughters. That’s not all, because it is also possible to directly attack all women present in the game and, after a non-consensual act, get pregnant with them and force them to abort.

Although it was renewed, the game was banned in most of the countries in which it was intended to be marketed, such as Argentina, Australia, and Japan. In the others it was forgotten more deeply than deservedly …

4) Negligee: love stories

Negligee: Love Stories is the first porn game ever released on Steam. It follows the platform’s censorship campaign which then decided to completely change its policy on the issue. Unfortunately, this choice has been misunderstood by many countries. In fact, Negligee: Love Story is currently banned in no fewer than 28 territories around the world.

The game takes the form of a visual novel in which you decide the fate of several women through different stories. Obviously, the plot features a lot of sex scenes while taking up unconventional topics in the video game like rape or forced marriage.

5) Genital tournaments

We can say the picture speaks for itself. Genital jousting lets you embody limp penises that squirm in pretty everyday outfits. The game is accessible on PC and even has its own story mode. In it, you play John, a male organ who is desperately looking for a partner to accompany him to his high school alumni reunion.

And that’s not all, as the title also offers multiple online modes. Through these, you literally have to “thread” the other players by penetrating your penis into their bum … So much to tell you it was a little too much for Twitch who preferred to ban the game from their platform .

6) Active shooter

At a time when school shootings are a huge problem in the US, Acid and Revived Game have found nothing better than to introduce their game, Active Shooter. The concept is simple. This simulation turns you into a real mass murderer who has to raid a school. You could also play as a member of SWAT, which has the task of stopping it, but even so, the news of the game’s release on Steam didn’t get through at all.

After the massacre in Parkland, Florida, many unions mobilized and started a petition. This achieved its goal, because the Valve company finally decided not to publish the game on their platform anymore.

7) Yandere simulator

The sinister concept behind Yandere Simulator is problematic for some people, including Twitch. The game invites you to play as a tender psychopath, ready to do anything to distance her rivals from the boy she loves.

When we say “ready for anything” we’re not kidding … In order to keep the field open, the young high school student will not hesitate to murder these little comrades and hide the evidence of their murder. The game is currently still in development, although a demo is already available. You already frighten a number of players who find the title indecent by depicting scenes of murder / violence against minors and their nudity sequences.

8) JFK: Reloaded

JFK: Reloaded is exactly what you could call a controversial game. This FPS puts you in the shoes of Lee Harvey Oswald, the horrific assassin of former US President JF Kennedy. And as if that wasn’t enough to fuel the controversy enough to score the most points, the player is asked to mimic the way JFK was killed as perfectly as possible, taking into account the official reports. As expected, the game aroused great outrage in the United States and was strongly condemned by the political class.

9) The Gal * Gun series

Gal * Gun is a shooter franchise that is more like a drag simulation than a Call of Duty. You don’t have to shoot assault rifle bullets here, but pheromones for good reason. Your goal then will be to rid young high school girls of the demons they possess and make them completely addicted to you.

However, the plot is reduced to the absolute minimum here and ultimately only serves as a pretext to show young high school students in more than subjective positions. So you will have understood why the works in this series often have to be censored or even banned in certain countries, as was the case in Germany with the second episode. Inti Creates has also chosen to release the last game in the series only on Switch and PC to prevent Microsoft and Sony from forcing them to touch their new baby’s content.

10) torment

If Agony doesn’t ring the bell, it’s likely because the horror game was a bitter failure when it was released. Could the censorship have anything to do with it? At this point, we’re not really sure, especially since the game was released late on PC in its uncensored version.

On the console, Agony was cut from many gore and nude scenes to avoid mentioning “Adults Only” (prohibiting the game from being released on the console). Created by an indie studio of seasoned developers, the title had everything to please its beginnings and then gave us a damn little trip to a hell where we had to survive ruthless demons.

Please let us know which game you find most disturbing on this whole list. While you wait for your answers, we let you discover our article on the new hard blow that hit New World, Amazon’s MMORPG.