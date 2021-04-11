10 things to remember in this new episode

Episode 4 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier is available on Disney + this morning. Episode 3 ended with the arrival of a character from Wakanda, this new episode is even more explosive. As with the previous episodes, there are little things to remember this week. If you haven’t seen episode 4 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we recommend that you close the page immediately. For the others we will meet again in a few moments. Here are 10 things to remember from episode 4 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

/! Warning spoiler /!

1) Return to Wakanda

This week’s episode begins with a look back at Wakanda. Bucky, considered the White Wolf by the residents of Wakanda, is in the midst of deprogramming. In order to completely forget his HYDRA training, he was supported by Shuri, especially Ayo, whom he seems to be close to. The comic prelude to Avengers: Infinity War stated that Shuri hacked Bucky’s brain to suppress the HYDRA program.

2) There to take care of Zemo

As we suspected last week, Ayo is there to get Zemo back. The Wakandans still haven’t digested the fact that Zemo killed T’Chaka thanks to the winter soldier. Ayo also accuses Bucky of freeing Zemo after everything Wakanda did for him.

3) A reference to Ultron

Zemo establishes the correlation between superheroes and supremacists. He refers to Ultron by stating that it is the result of a state of mind that blends the two ideologies. He’s a superhero because he was created by Tony and Bruce, but at the same time he’s a supremacist because of his attempt at world domination.

4) Zemo’s past

When Zemo collects Turkish delight, he is referring to his son. As a reminder, Zemo’s wife died during the events of Sokovia and the battle against Ultron. This is also the reason that pushes Zemo to want to destroy the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War.

5) soldier advisors

When Zemo, Bucky, and Sam discuss how to argue with Karli, Sam offers to speak to him directly as this was his old job. Remember in Captain America: The Winter Soldier Sam works as a war veteran advisor. He will quit this job if Captain asks him to become a full-time hero.

6) Steve Rogers’ style

During the fight between Dora Milaje, Bucky, Zemo and John Walker, one of the women picks up the shield with her foot the same way Steve Rogers does.

7) The effects of the super serum

John Walker and Lamar discuss the super serum, the second explains to the first what Doctor Erskine explained in Captain America: First Avenger, “the worse the bad gets, the better the good gets”. Lemar believes that if John takes the serum he’ll be even better than Steve Rogers … or not.

8) Bucky is still swinging the knife

He’s a nice nod to Bucky’s past as a winter soldier, and uses his knife with as much style as he has in the past.

9) John Walker loses his bucky

When Steve Rogers lost Bucky in Captain America: First Avenger, it’s John Walker’s turn to lose his right arm. A loss that made John Walker “explode”.

10) The arrival of the US agent

As we’ve explained to you over the past few weeks, John Walker is a US agent in the comics. A man on the border between good and bad. The injection of the super serum made John Walker sick and doesn’t hesitate to kill someone with a shield. That last scene with the blood on the shield should talk a lot in the next episode, in 10 seconds it somehow destroyed everything Steve had created in 70 years.

So much for these 10 little details to remember in Episode 4 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. See you next Friday for episode five and some new details to remember. In the meantime, you can rediscover the little details that should be remembered in Episode 3 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.