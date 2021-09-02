10 things to remember in this fourth installment

Disney + has just released the fourth episode of the Marvel What if …? Series on its platform. As with any Marvel production, there were a few important little things to keep in mind. So last week we presented 16 details and pieces of information that should be remembered from Episode 3. Today we invite you to discover that of Episode 4, which stages an alternate reality of the adventures of Doctor Strange.

Another injury

In the 2016 MCU film, Stephen Strange drives his car alone because he and Christine had already broken up. He was also the victim of an accident and lost his hands, which prevented him from performing the operation. This suggests that the surgery is what he enjoys most.

In the alternate reality of What if …?, Strange drives with Christine and Christine dies in the accident. It is the loss of his other half that leads Stephen to learn the mystical arts.

A time warp

During the episode, Strange tries to turn the tide of history several times to avoid Christine’s death. A time loop takes place and the viewer can observe different scenarios of the tragic evening:

Strange’s car is hit from behind and thrown into the ravine. Truck crashes into car at Manhattan intersection Christine dies of a heart attack while dancing with Stephen at the party Christine is shot by a thief as she dies. They ate pizza after the Party A car tire bursts and throws it off the street. Strange, Christine sets a bunny for the evening, but Christine dies in a building fire. Christine takes the wheel instead of Stephen, but they are hit by a speeding car

Magician Armani

When Strange searches for Cagliostro’s library, he meets archivist O’Bengh, who says that he has never seen a wizard dressed in such strangely fashion. To which Strange replied that he was wearing Armani. But the archivist understands that this is Strange’s name and calls him Magician Armani.

Doctor Strange Supreme

During his quest to resuscitate Christine, Strange gathers incredible powers by absorbing mystical and demonic beings. The passage recalls what Karl Mordo did in the post-credits scene of the film Doctor Strange by draining a wizard of his powers. No explanation has yet been given for his action.

A rampant monster

The tentacle beast that Strange conjures up looks like the champion of Hydra from Episode 1, which was inspired by Abilisk in the opening film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1. 2. He also looks like Shuma-Gorath, an interdimensional villain from Marvel Comics.

An absolute point in time

The Elder (Tilda Swinton) is still alive at this point, revealing that Christine’s death is an “absolute point in time” – a pivotal moment that will determine events to come. If Strange cancels this event, it risks wiping out the universe.

Two identical people in the same reality

There are two Doctor Sranges in the same reality, Strange Supreme who is desperately trying to bring Christine back to life and another who has chosen not to change the course of history.

The monsters Strange absorbed are still in his head

When the “good” Doctor Strange protests after his defeat, Strange Supreme says in the original version “But we have to”, it means that the beings he has absorbed are present in his head and twist his mind even more.

An absolute point in time cannot be changed

The two Doctor Strange clashes in an epic fight and it is Strange Supreme who wins the fight while absorbing the other Stephen. Then he brings Christine back to life, since he now has enough strength to do so. But their reunion is short-lived, because, as the elder warned, canceling an “absolute point in time” destroys reality. And that happens next, the world is burning down and Strange Supreme is the only survivor.

A last and first singularity?

The “bubble” in which Doctor Strange remains is strongly reminiscent of the original singularity. In physics, this initial singularity, which corresponds to the beginning of the universe, is represented by a point without a dimension that contains all of the energy of the universe. A point at which all virtual matter and energy in the universe, along with all dimensions of space and time that are infinitely curved, are condensed into a state of infinite density.

Since the entire universe has shrunk to the size of the bubble in which Doctor Strange lives and is accompanied by Christine as she dies, it could well be a singularity of the universe. And if so, it can mean two things: either the universe begins with a singularity and ends with the same (according to the creators of Marvel), or it’s a metaphor, and after living that story, Doctor Strange will rise up in the ashes a new universe, make better decisions (or not?) in Spider-Man: No Way Home.