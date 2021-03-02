10 surprising facts about Nintendo’s cult license

The 80s were full of successful video games, but Zelda was able to win against an almost hegemonic big brother, Mario. On the occasion of the 35th anniversary, we found 10 anecdotes about Zelda for you to pay tribute to this license we love so much.

An inspiration with big ears

If Link’s design isn’t directly inspired by Mickey’s, it definitely comes from another Disney character: Peter Pan (created by British writer JM Barrie). In creating his main character, a huge big-eared fan of the company’s cartoons, Miyamoto takes direct inspiration from the child who refuses to grow up. Link wears clothes in Peter Pan’s favorite color green and their design is very similar. His talents as a musician in the ocarina surely stem from the pan flute of the Disney hero. Even if his buddies are the same, Navi is reminiscent of the Tinkerbell.

A divine mountain

The name of his mountain is borrowed from Celtic mythology. Epona is a Gallic goddess commonly associated with the horse and depicted in the form of a mare or rope of abundance. In the Celtic culture it was a symbol of fertility. According to Henri Hubert, a sociologist who specializes in comparative religions, his job is even to accompany horses to the afterlife.

Zelda in fps

Miyamoto, the creator of Zelda, admits in an interview that he almost prefers FPS games. During the development of Ocarina of Time, he even considered turning Zelda into an ego game. When we see the world through our eyes, we are more attentive. From a technical point of view, the game’s performance could have improved as the main character’s design could no longer be calculated.

Unfortunately, the benefits of the subjective point of view have been given up due to limitations in writing scripts. It was important to see the hero if he was to appear on multiple timelines. Also, why have you worked so much on a character design, as shown in the first anecdote, if the thing is that it doesn’t appear on the screen?

Music that can be listened to in reverse

In short, Kyan Kojandi’s character is on his resume because he thinks the word kayak is funny. The peculiarity of this word, and of palindromes in general, is that it can be read in both senses. This symmetry exists not only in the literary world but also in comics with Alan Moore’s Watchmen. In Majora’s mask the melody of the stone fortress. We’ll let you judge for yourself with the video editing below.

Robin Williams, Zelda’s biggest fan

We can no longer count the films in which Robin Williams made us laugh (Aladdin), cry (Will Hunting) and dream (The Circle of Disappeared Poets). But what made him travel? He called his daughter Zelda and made it clear that this was not in honor of Zelda Fitzgerald, the writer, wife of the author of the Great Gatsby, but in honor of the famous Japanese video game of which he was a very big fan. During the pregnancy he played with his wife in The Legend of Zelda, they loved him so much that they decided to give their unborn daughter this unusual name.

In this interview we can see our late Robin Williams with his daughter. She says that while the name was hard to wear in school, it made her laugh when she had a crush on a boy who looked like Link. Today she likes the name and prefers it to Epona, Link’s mare’s.

a song in the hidden meaning

In the very first version of Ocarina of Time, the musical theme dedicated to the Fire Temple included religious passages. To create a more solemn atmosphere, the programmers decided to include calls to prayer spoken by a muezzin. Of course, if we understand the content of the texts, the effect is not the same. Unfortunately for the curious, these passages will disappear in subsequent versions and be replaced by synthetic hearts that pick up the melody.

An original first prize

On September 1, 1990, a young boy named Chris Houlihan took a picture of himself with Warmech, Final Fantasy’s elusive arch-nemesis. He sent this photo to the Nintendo Power editorial team to play a competition that, once he won, would allow him to appear in the next Zelda: A Link To the Past, published in 1991. If we rework the game a little during a transition from In Environments, the cartridge doesn’t have time to load the decorations originally planned. In order to avoid a completely clean room, the programmers envisioned a somewhat special room. Her floor is littered with blue rubies, but most importantly, she has a telepathic stone that will honor the winner of the competition for everyone who touches her.

My name is Chris Houlihan, this is my secret room. Keep it between us, okay?

Obviously, the “we” evoked by Chris Houlihan will grow very quickly thanks to the magic of the forums.

Samurai at the origin of the Triforce

The Triforce is a relic that bears the symbol of the three golden goddesses of Hyrule, the goddess of strength, wisdom and courage. But where does this strange symbol come from? During the Kamakura period between 1185 and 1333, Japanese politics was dominated by the Hojo Samurai clan. The symbol of this family inspired Miyamoto to create the symbol of the Triforce.

The superpower of the fishermen

The fishing rod is a useful tool for Link. It enables him to catch fish in the fishing pole. But who would think it could be of use in the face of Ganondorf? And yet, in Twilight Princess, Link only has to take out his fishing rod during the final fight, and Ganondorf repairs it to the point that he forgets it, which gives him time to strike. Who would have thought Colin would be so useful to Link if he built him a fishing rod?

A tribute to bad taste

In Final Fantasy, Elfia Cemetery has a few surprises in store. We can find two completely mundane graves there, but the third has the merit of drawing our attention. It’s nothing less than Link’s grave itself. This humorous homage from Square Enix was available in the NES version, except in the US version, where it was replaced by Erdrick from Dragon Quest.