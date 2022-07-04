10 Summer Food to Beat The Heat!!

Summer is roaring high and the extreme temperatures are making everyone Drizzy and dry. While air conditioners and coolers can bring down the room temperature, it is essential to prepare yourself for the outside heat. That’s where the best Summer Food comes into the role.

These items add water content to your body while keeping you feel refreshed and hydrated. From watermelon salad to gazpacho to frozen banana pops, there’s something on this list for everyone to enjoy. So, without further ado, let’s get right in!!

A Guide to the top 10 Summer Food

Here, we’ve compiled the 10 best summer food options to consume daily. Include them in your daily routine and deal with the extreme weather like a pro.

1. Avocado

Avocados are a great summer food to help beat the heat. They are full of healthy fats and vitamins that can help keep you cool and hydrated. moreover, avocados are also low in sugar, which can help prevent cravings for sweet foods.

Eating an avocado a day can help you stay cool all summer long. So add some avocado to your diet and enjoy the benefits of this delicious and nutritious fruit.

2. Cucumber

Cucumbers contain high water content, making you feel refreshing and hydrating. They are also low in calories and fat, hence considered a healthy option for summer snacks.

Cucumbers can be eaten raw or added to salads and other dishes. They pair well with other summer fruits and vegetables, such as tomatoes, watermelon, and basil. Cucumber slices can also be added to cold drinks, such as lemonade or iced tea. If you are looking for a cooling, refreshing summer food, cucumbers are a great option.

3. Melons

There’s nothing quite like a cold, juicy melon on a hot summer day. Melons are not only refreshing and delicious but they’re also packed with nutrients. This best summer food is a good source of vitamins A and C, as well as potassium. They’re also in calories, so you can indulge without guilt.

While Watermelon is the most popular type of melon, there are many other delicious varieties to choose from. Cantaloupe, honeydew, and muskmelon are some of them. Each type of melon has its own unique flavor, so you can experiment until you find your favorite. If you want to beat the heat this summer, make sure to stock up on melons!

4. Yogurt

There are many delicious summer foods that can help you stay cool in the heat. One of them is yogurt. It is refreshing and contains probiotics, which are beneficial for gut health. Probiotics can help to improve digestion and reduce inflammation.

Yogurt is also a good source of protein, calcium, and vitamin D. It can be enjoyed as a snack or used in recipes. Some tasty ways to enjoy yogurt in the summer include adding it to smoothies or using it as a base for a healthy salad dressing.

If you’re looking for delicious and healthy summer food that will help you stay cool, yogurt is a great option.

5. Basil Seeds

Basil seeds are very refreshing and have a cooling effect on the body. They are also high in antioxidants, which can help to protect the body from the damaging effects of heat and sun exposure.

Basil seeds are very easy to find and purchase. They can be found at most health food stores or online. Plus, these seeds are also very easy to prepare. Simply soak the seeds in water for about 15 minutes, then add them to your favorite summer drink or smoothie.

6. Coconut Water

Coconut water is a refreshing and hydrating summer drink. It is packed with electrolytes and nutrients that help to keep your body healthy and hydrated. Coconut water is also a natural diuretic, which means it can help to prevent dehydration.

It is a great summer drink for athletes or anyone who is looking to stay hydrated in the heat and can be easily found at most grocery stores or online.

7. Tomato

Tomatoes are the staple of every household, hence, you can easily use this food to keep the sweaty summers at the bay. They are full of water; thus helping keep you hydrated. Tomatoes are also low in calories, so they won’t add extra pounds to your waistline. Eat tomatoes raw, in salads, or cooked in dishes like pasta sauce or salsa.

8. Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits are excellent summer foods for beating the heat. They are refreshing and full of flavor. Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are good sources of Vitamin C. This vitamin is important for staying healthy during the summer months. It helps to boost the immune system and fight off infections.

Citrus fruits are also hydrating. They contain a high percentage of water, which can help to keep the body hydrated in hot weather. Drinking citrus juice or eating citrus fruits can help to prevent dehydration.

These are extremely versatile and can be eaten as a snack, used in salads or main dishes, or made into drinks like lemonade or iced tea. Whatever way you enjoy them, citrus fruits are a great way to beat the heat this summer!

8. Wood Apple

Wood apples are native to South Asia. They are often used in Ayurvedic medicine due to their many health benefits. Wood apples are high in fiber and antioxidants, and they have been shown to boost immunity, improve digestion, and reduce inflammation.

However, this summer food is not commonly found in the United States, but it can be purchased online or at some specialty grocery stores. When choosing a wood apple, look for one that is heavy for its size and has a smooth, glossy surface. Avoid fruits that are bruised or have any signs of mold.

To eat a wood apple, cut it in half and scoop out the flesh with a spoon. The flesh can be eaten raw or cooked. Wood apples can be used in both sweet and savory dishes. They pair well with other fruits, nuts, and spices.

10. Vetiver Roots

Vetiver roots have a sweet, nutty flavor and are often used in curries and other spicy dishes. They are a good source of fiber and vitamins A and C.

Vetiver roots can be eaten raw or cooked. When cooked, they can be boiled, fried, or roasted. Moreover, you can also use them as a garnish or as a side dish.

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed our list of the 10 best summer food options to beat the heat. As you can see, there are plenty of delicious and refreshing options to choose from, so no matter what your taste buds are craving, you’re sure to find something that hits the spot.

So what are you waiting for? Get out there and start exploring all the amazing summer food options that are available to you!

