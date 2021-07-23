10 ninjas who could succeed Naruto as Hokage

It wasn’t easy for Naruto, but he eventually managed to become the Hokage he’d always dreamed of. However, he will not be able to fulfill this function forever and one day he will have to give up his place as village head to an equally competent ninja. Surely our hero is already secretly thinking of a successor. But time is of the essence, rumor has it that Naruto will give up his seat much sooner than expected … Then who should pick up the torch?

10 ninjas who are the eighth Hokage of Konoha. could become

The title Hokage is not to be taken lightly. This is a prestigious role that only the most powerful and virtuous ninjas can claim. Before Naruto, six leaders followed at the head of Konoha. And we don’t yet know when the next handover is due.

One thing is for sure, the eighth Hokage must be big enough to honor its illustrious predecessors. The successful candidate then has to be reliable, committed and, above all, incredibly strong. That is a good thing, we have in our possession a small list of aspirants who can hold on to his good qualities. These include future ninjas, but also some who have already proven themselves. So here are 10 candidates that we believe are well positioned to follow Naruto as the Hokage.

This article is in the form of a list, not a ranking. Therefore, the order in which the characters are portrayed is not intended to reflect the chances of attaining the Hokage title, which one candidate has more than another.

1) Shikamaru-Nara

Shikamaru has proven time and time again that he would make a great hokage. He is currently the one who supports Naruto in this role on a daily basis. As such, he knows the entire inner workings of this position and has a clear understanding of the dos and don’ts of running a country.

He always cleverly finds a way to help his friend Hokage and plays his advisory role wonderfully. And while he will certainly never be as powerful as Naruto, his innate sense of strategy could largely make up for that. Even so, we believe he would turn down Hokage’s position even if offered. Shikamaru is lazy and doesn’t like being in the spotlight. However, if the situation was not right, he would surely agree to play the interim hokage if there were any major problems.

2) Kakashi Hatake

It has happened in the history of Konoha that a former Hokage retires before suddenly having to return to the head of the village. This particularly happened when the fourth Hokage lost his life and Hiruzen was called to resume his duties.

This could also happen if Naruto disappeared. Kakashi Hatake would then be asked to run the village again while waiting for a successor worthy of the name. Strictly speaking, he would not become the Eighth Hokage, but would have to serve as Hokage for some time. However, it is doubtful that he would like the news as he was already hesitant about becoming the sixth Hokage in his day.

3) Sarada Uchiwa

So yes, introducing Sarada Uchiwa as the eighth Hokage seems a bit rash. However, should Naruto stay at the helm of Konoha for a while longer, it could well be that a younger generation ninja will succeed him.

In that case, Sarada would be an ideal candidate for the Hokage title. The Uchiha heiress has already expressed her wish several times to be able to take this prestigious position one day. In addition, she is certainly one of the most promising ninjas of her generation. Indeed, Sarada benefits from a sacred genetic inheritance from her parents. Over the course of the episodes, she has not stopped cultivating it, improving both her mastery of the chakra and that of her sharingan and her affinity for fire / lightning transmitted from her father.

Even beyond her martial arts, which will undoubtedly peak shortly, Sarada has undeniable qualities of the heart. Sasuke and Sakura’s daughter is both sincere and hardworking. Precautions Necessary to Become a Deserved Hokage!

4) Konohamaru Sarutobi

It has been several years since we followed Konohamaru’s journey in his quest to become Hokage. Since meeting Naruto, the third of the name’s grandson has never stopped keeping an eye on this prestigious role.

Today he is the sensei of Boruto, Sarada and Mitsuki’s team, but also one of Konoha’s most powerful Jônin. Now he’s mastered a number of incredible jutsu, some of which are straight from his Naruto model and certainly also from his lineage with Hiruzen Sarutobi, the third Hokage of Konoha.

5) Sakura Haruno

Though often despised, Sakura is nonetheless a serious contender for the title of eighth Hokage. As a former apprentice of the name’s Hokage Fifth, Naruto and Sasuke’s teammate could well aspire to this role.

It must be said that Sakura is the most feared Konoha Kunoichi. In terms of skills, she already surpasses Tsunade, who was a Hokage herself in the past.

In addition, Sakura proves her worth every day in her role as a ninja medic. This makes him a character close to the people who can easily maintain his popularity.

6) Shikadai Nara

Based on the same idea that was pursued in the Sarada case, other young candidates could turn out to be promising contenders for the Hokage title. This is especially the case with Shikadai.

Shikadai is the son of Shikamaru Nara, one of the possibilities already mentioned with regard to the position of Hokage. And as I said, these two are made of the same cloth. Shikadai is just as smart and clever as his father. Additionally, he has a few tricks up his sleeve that his father couldn’t count on.

At first he mastered both his mother’s fûton (the wind) and his father’s shadow techniques. This will no doubt allow him to get out of the game, the boy is very well surrounded too. Both parents know inside out everything to do with Kage’s job, and his uncle is none other than the fifth Kazekage himself.

7) Moegi Kazamasuri

Some may wonder what this young Jonin is doing in the midst of all these strong minds. Don’t worry, we’ll explain everything to you. Moegi Kazamasuri is a former Konohamaru teammate and the current sensei on the Ino Shika Cho team.

He is also the first teacher to teach this trio without being part of the Sarutobi clan. But that’s not the only specialty. Although rarely shown fighting in the anime, Moegi is known for overpowering both the Suiton (water) and the Doton (earth).

What would be even more impressive is that she could use mokuton (wood) just like Hashirama Senju, the first hokage. This makes her the second ninja who can use this essence without having experienced any physical changes. A promising future is then mapped out!

8) Boruto Uzumaki

How can one talk about the succession of Naruto without mentioning the possibility that his own son could replace him? Boruto detests this role more than anything at the moment, as it prevented Naruto from being a father present to his children. But that doesn’t mean the young ninja won’t change his mind over time.

Because let’s face it, Boruto has absolutely all the qualities you need to make a great Hokage. Always there for others, he is ready to help everyone, even his most terrible adversaries.

He’s also a fighting miracle. Despite his young age, he has already had several opportunities to show that he could be an even more experienced fighter than his father in the future. To do this, however, he must be able to fully master the Jôgan and Kama seals.

9) Mitsuki

Here is a new Boruto companion who looks to have a bright future. Mitsuki isn’t someone we would have bet on initially. But within a few years he could become an impressive Hokage.

Since its arrival in the series, this artificial being has surprised us again and again. With every mission he spends with Boruto and Sarada, the boy matures. It is therefore a sure thing that he will become a ninja with his heart, just as the comrades on his team are already.

When it comes to his martial arts, Mitsuki already surpasses the level of an average Jonin. Its potential is then immense and just wants to be tapped.

10) Sasuke Uchiwa

Just like us, it sure won’t take you long to think about it. Who better than Sasuke Uchiwa to replace his best friend and rival Naruto? The answer is … nobody.

However, all of this is not that simple. In his youth, Sasuke did great damage to all of his Konoha comrades as well as the entire ninja world. So he decided to repent. In Boruto, Sasuke then acts in the shadow of the Seventh Hokage.

He now devotes himself to his village, killing himself every day at work to atone for his mistakes. We would very much like him to become Hokage. It would be an incredible lesson in life. Of course, its dark and shadowy side doesn’t necessarily come in its favor. But let’s face it, he’s the only one who can really keep up with Naruto in terms of the power of how things are.