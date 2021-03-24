10 must-see ecchi anime

The term ecchi means “indecent,” “lustful,” or even “perverted” and is commonly used to define a manga / anime with a sexual connotation. If you are familiar with this particular genre, you will surely know that some works of this type are very fond of the fan service, in which the characters are sexualized through digressions that are not always useful for the plot. Either way, anime continues to provoke envy, like these 6 underrated anime starting this year. Today we bring you a selection of 10 ecchi-style anime.

Hit the blood – tough, tough demon life

On the island of Itogami – also called the District of Demons – supernatural creatures (demons, vampires, mermaids, etc.) serve as objects of investigation for humans. Among its inhabitants we find Kojô Akatsuki (nothing to do with Naruto), who leads a peaceful life as an ordinary student. Unfortunately for him, the arrival of a certain Yukina Himeragi will disturb his peace. In fact, the boy is suspected of being the 4th primogenitor – the most powerful vampire in the world – and must now be constantly watched by the girl.

Interspecies Reviewers – a happy mess

We follow Stunk (a human), Zel (an elf) and Curimvael (an angel) in a world populated by many humanoid species and legal in prostitution. For each species there are different “cabarets”, which are managed by animal keepers called “Succubi”. Visitors to these brothels rate their experience based on reviews (which vary depending on the tastes of the species) that are publicly displayed in the local tavern.

aki – sora – brotherly love

Nami and Sora, twin brothers and sisters, live with their older sister Aki. The latter shows her affection for her little brother, kisses him tenderly and whispers “I love you” in his ear, which obviously does not leave the boy indifferent. The latter, who finds her intelligent, beautiful and very sporty, seems to be disturbed by this incestuous attraction and torn by his own feelings towards her.

KEIJO !!!!!!!! – Part of the buttocks in the air

Talented gymnast Nozomi Kaminashi joins a Keijo training center. The concept of this sport is simple: a confrontation on a platform on the water called “land” where the fighters only have to throw their opponent with the chest or the back of the head! Nozomi will have to find her place in the ruthless world of Keijo, with lots of shots of the hips, breasts and buttocks. An anime with a good spirit but not taking itself seriously.

Samurai girls – history rewritten

In the 21st century, “Greater Japan” is still under the rule of the Tokugawa Shogunate. The story takes place in the Buou Academic School, a school that trains future samurai. This is at the heart of a conflict between different groups of students. We also find warriors who are reincarnations of eminent historical figures of the Edo era. Everything is of course sprinkled with a good helping of fan service.

Ben-to-big fights, small boxes

Student Satô Yô tries to buy a bento but wakes up empty-handed after losing consciousness. A young girl, Yarizui Sen, then explains what happened to him. He learns that clashes take place regularly at the local supermarket to get a promotional bento. This precious sesame, the subject of all student wishes, is the pretext for epic and utterly grotesque fights.

kill la kill – find your other half

Ryuko Matoi, 17, attends the dreaded Honnoji Academy, run with an iron fist by the President of the Student Council, Satsuki Kiryuin. Ryuko, who keeps half of a huge pair of scissors in his possession, is on the lookout for his father’s murderer, who is holding the second half in his hand. After rediscovering a very special uniform – the Goku uniforms, which give the wearer more power – she will do anything to defeat the President.

Machine doll Wa Kizutsukanai – pulls the strings

United Kingdom at the beginning of the 20th century. Thanks to great advances in technology, humans can bring objects to life with a clever mix of science and witchcraft. These are called automatons and are controlled by puppeteers. We follow Akabane Raishin, student at the Royal Academy of Mechanical Arts in Walpurgis, and his puppet Yaya. The latter is trying to become the best in the world, but has to face his comrades in a tournament to achieve it.

Freeze – Valkyries 2.0

The survival of mankind is endangered after repeated attacks by the nova, extraterrestrial beings that can create freezing zones – an attack that immobilizes matter itself. In response to this threat, a new world order is created, the knight organization, whose army consists of women, the Pandoras. They have superhuman powers thanks to the nova tissue implanted in them. They are also accompanied by a male couple, a limiter, who are responsible for unleashing their power. In this context we follow Aoi Kazuha, Limiter apprentice at the Genetics Academy. There he meets a Pandora who, oddly enough, resembles his older sister, who disappeared in battle …

Prison School – Hell is Girl

The story takes place in a very strict school that was previously reserved for girls. For the first time, the facility – Hachimitsu High School – is accepting boys’ education. We therefore find Kyioshi Fujino and 4 other boys there who quickly recognize their numerical inferiority. In the end, they indulge in a voyeurism session and are surprised. The result: They are confiscated in the establishment’s basements by members of the secret BDE, which is made up of three girls who are exaggerated and authoritarian. Your life will quickly turn to hell, punctuated by the latter’s harassment.