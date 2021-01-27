10 Movies and TV Shows to Watch if the Netflix Show Convince You

The Lupine series has been a hit in France and abroad for some time. However, it has been overtaken by a new series of young adults in our own territory. During this time of curfew (and earlier during detention), many viewers are eager to discover new content. We therefore invite you to come back to 10 films and series you might have discovered if you enjoyed the Lupine series on Netflix to get the year off to the right start.

# 1 elusive

We’ll start this article with a series of films that are very similar to the Lupine franchise on Netflix: Elusive. If you don’t know the summary, here it is: An illusionist accompanied by his assistant, a pickpocket, and a hypnotist-mentalist are recruited to form the “4 Horsemen”, a group of high-ranking illusionists. They surprise their audience by remotely orchestrating a break-in. The secrets of their towers, as brilliant as they are enigmatic, are only revealed afterwards. This is where we find the mechanism we see in Lupine: we get to know the purpose of a turn before we understand how the protagonists proceeded.

# 2 The Thomas Crown Affair

There we tell you about the original version of The Thomas Crown Affair from 1968 and not the remake that was created in 1999. Steve McQueen plays the role of a confident bank manager who is bored and is building a heist designed to rob his own bank. His strike is successful and the police are more than at a loss. However, a formidable investigator comes to walk on her flower beds: Vicky Anderson. The robbery is cleverly orchestrated, Lupine mode (or isn’t it more like Lupine who is in Thomas Crown mode?).

# 3 reservoir dogs

Reservoirs Dogs is a Quentin Tarantino film that shows a string of gangsters and what happened before and after a botched heist. We’re not in the same register here at all as Lupine (we know Tarantino’s paw), but we’re sure that those who enjoyed the Netflix series and haven’t seen this cult film can be conquered. In addition, it is interesting not to see the robbery, but to see the consequences of a crime that did not go as agreed.

Snatch # 4: You steer or you snap

If you’ve been looking for another film after Lupine that deals with a European heist and also focuses on the theft of a priceless diamond, you’ve come to the right place with this Guy Ritchie feature film. In Snatch, the plot revolves around a group of unsavory characters from the English underworld and begins with the character of Franky, who has just stolen a huge diamond. Problem: On the way he stops in London to bet on an underground boxing match. Obviously, this is a trick to reclaim the diamond. Snatch is a film with a sassy atmosphere that will appeal to those who appreciate detective comedies.

# 5 Evil genius

If a little documentary tells you after the Lupine series, we have the solution: Evil Genius on Netflix. This is a documentary miniseries that looks back on America’s “worst bank robbery”. We discover the story of this strange robbery and the death of Brian Wells, who participated in the 2003 robbery in question. An explosive necklace around his neck actually exploded. This is a documentary about an actual robbery and the mood is obviously much darker and more dramatic than in Lupine, but Evil Genius may be of interest to those looking for something specific.

# 6 la casa de papel

Granted, this suggestion is a bit simple, but it still has its place in this article. La Casa de Papel, as you know, is a Spanish series that, with its first season, tries to print enough tickets at the National Coin and Stamp Factory to take it easy. The tension is palpable and it is interesting to uncover the professor’s plan as the episodes progress. For the robbery supporters, here’s a series that is in tune with the times.

# 7 great pretender

Attention Anime Fans, Great Pretender is for you if you like Lupine! This anime is considered to be one of the best anime of 2020. You will follow the story of Makoto Edamura, a man who is reputed to be the biggest scammer in Japan. With the help of Kudo, his partner, Makoto tried to cheat a French man in Asakusa. Unfortunately, their little twist has turned against them and they are now forced to work for him. The anime is visually good and very fast. A little treat that will delight Lupine fans as well as anime fans.

# 8 Sherlock

Steven Moffat’s modern adaptation of Sherlock is hugely popular, so there’s a good chance you’ve seen it, or at least heard about it, before. The relationship between John Watson and Sherlock Holmes is being exploited to the full, and the cases Sherlock investigated are really good. If you liked Lupine, you will surely enjoy seeing a grand master thwart the plans of the greatest criminals in and around London.

# 9 Veronica Mars

What do we mean “Gngngn, but Veronica Mars is a bunch of girls!” Don’t go too fast, let’s see. There are many romances in Veronica Mars, but the underlying storylines keep the viewer under their spell. The young Neptune High student (played by Kristen Bell) tries to solve every crime she hears, first to help her father (the town’s former sheriff who became a private detective), then out of passion. Veronica Mars is set to solve the crimes committed at Neptune High, it is. Contrary to what might at first glance, the atmosphere is ultimately pretty dark, with deaths we don’t necessarily expect and tragedies that we never really heal from. If you love to know how criminals work (as in Lupine) you should be lucky.

# 10 the old man and the gun

The Old Man and the Gun is an American film directed by David Lowery that was released in 2018. It is directly inspired by a press article entitled “The Old Man and the Gun,” which appeared in The New Yorker and was written by David Grann. This film is indeed inspired by a true story: that of Forrest Tucker, who spent almost as much time escaping prison as he was returning. In the David Lowery film, Forrest Tucker is now 78 years old and has escaped prison countless times. He still has that unwavering taste for robbery, however, and will use his natural class and charisma to keep going.

Bonus: previous work on Arsène Lupine

If you enjoyed the Lupine series, you may want to build on the dynamic and see adaptations of Maurice Leblanc’s novels with your own eyes. In this case we offer you two works that you might like.

# 1 The Adventures of the Arsenal Lupine

Here’s a classic in French cinema: Les Aventures d’Arsène Lupine, a detective film co-written and directed by Jacques Becker and released in 1957. It is an adaptation of the work Arsène Lupine, Gentleman Burglar by Maurice Leblanc (published in 1907). This film gives us three instances where Arsène Lupine is involved. There are plenty of other films out there too, with the character of Arsène Lupine being very popular at this time. You might also discover, for example, the film Arsène Lupine versus Arsène Lupine, a Franco-Italian film directed by Édouard Molinaro and released in 1962. The film is not a precise adaptation of a particular work, but rather stages the rivalry between two sons of the burglar gentleman.

Castle No. 2 Cagliostro

The Castle of Cagliostro is a Japanese animated film directed by Hayao Miyazaki that was released in 1979. It is the second film about the character of Arsene Lupine III in the series Lupine III by Kazuhiko Katō, also known as Monkey Punch, after Edgar de la Cambriole: Le Secret de Mamo. By the way, this is Miyazaki’s first feature film. We follow the adventures of the burglar Edgar de la Cambriole (Lupine III) in the small principality of Cagliostro, who is investigating the traces of forgers.

There have, of course, been many other adaptations of works on Lupine and Lupine III in the 20th and 21st centuries. If you’ve fallen in love with any of them specifically, please let us know in the comments section!