Needless to say, Marvel’s Spider-Man from 2018 was a massive success. It was a brand new game with a beloved character, and the title took the world by storm. Subsequently, it was followed up with the Miles Morales spin-off, which was also well received by fans.

The second Spider-Man title will be released in 2023, featuring Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Venom. A Wolverine solo outing has also been announced. Marvel seems to be doing a lot of things right, and this has fans clamoring for more solo games featuring earth’s mightiest heroes.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

10 Marvel superheroes who should get their own game like Marvel’s Spider-Man

10) Doctor Strange

The former Sorcerer Supreme is the face of the MCU (Image via Disney)

A Doctor Strange game would have trouble staying grounded like Marvel’s Spider-Man, but fans would absolutely love the ability to teleport from place to place through gateways. Along with that would come the ability to utilize magic. A game that mimics his recent movie outing and sees him having to travel from universe to universe would be great.

9) Ghost Rider

Nicholas Cage was cast as Ghost Rider (Image via Columbia Pictures)

Ghost Rider has been the name of multiple Marvel characters but is most famously the moniker of Johnny Blaze. The stunt motorcyclist made a deal with Mephisto and was forced to reap souls for him.

A game could easily be made where Ghost Rider has to do Mephisto’s bidding while trying to find a way out of the deal. Imagine taking the souls of the damned while riding a cool motorcycle.

8) Professor X

Patrick Stewart as Professor X (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Many fans are hoping for an X-Men version of the most recent Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy games. If one is talking solo outings, however, a Professor X title would be great. It could have players control Charles Xavier as he runs his academy and leads the X-Men. Missions, choices, and trying to change the world from hating mutants could be central plot points.

7) Punisher

The Punisher was a hit show on Netflix (Image via Netflix)

There have been Punisher games in the past, but a brand new one in the style of Marvel’s Spider-Man would delight fans. It would obviously be rated M for Mature and feature all-out brutality. Think of it as a GTA-type of game. Frank Castle is the protagonist and antagonist at the same time. The storyline would take a backseat to the mayhem he would be able to cause.

6) Blade

A new Blade movie is currently in the works (Image via New Line Cinema)

Blade has a new movie in production at Marvel Studios, and a game would pair perfectly with it. It would be as down-to-earth as possible, but of course, with vampires galore.

Playing as Blade to hunt down vampires across a large city in the US, such as Los Angeles, New York, or even New Orleans, would be fascinating. The combat capabilities featuring Blade’s swords have endless potential as well.

5) Nick Fury

Samuel Jackson is the MCU’s Nick Fury (Image via Disney)

A Nick Fury game could be similar to the aforementioned Professor X game. He could lead S.H.I.E.L.D. or even be in charge of rounding up heroes to create the Avengers.

Marvel fans wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to play as a younger Nick Fury, either. It could be a spy thriller that sees him become the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. after taking down some sort of alien threat.

4) Black Panther

A sequel to Black Panther is releasing soon (Image via Disney)

The recently revealed Captain America and Black Panther game doesn’t have much information available. No one knows what type of title it is, and it might not fit the style of Marvel’s Spider-Man. This is why Black Panther could use a solo outing that sees players ruling Wakanda, stopping evil from crossing its borders, and helping other heroes with missions all around the world.

3) Captain America

Fans have high hopes for the upcoming Cap/Black Panther game (Image via Skydance New Media)

Just like Black Panther, Captain America could use a solo outing set in the second World War. Steve Rogers is one of the most popular Marvel properties of all time, and a game where he just takes out villains would be welcomed. He could fight alongside fellow soldiers, infiltrate HYDRA bases, and turn the war’s tide. The same could be said about a modern-era game that sees another World War begin and Captain America is called upon.

2) Hulk

Hulk has been a long-time fan-favorite hero (Image via Marvel Comics)

Gamers have fond memories of Ultimate Destruction, the last title featuring The Incredible Hulk in a primary role. A game like that where Hulk can just wreak havoc on anything and everything is almost a necessity at this point. To keep it in line with the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man, players could take control of Bruce Banner during his day-to-day life and try to overcome the rage that turns him into the Hulk.

1) Daredevil

The hit Netflix show took Daredevil’s popularity to new heights (Image via Netflix)

A grounded Daredevil game where he roams Hell’s Kitchen in New York fighting crime feels like it is bound to happen eventually. This is especially true with the character’s rising popularity.

Just like in the Hulk game, players could play through parts of his life where he is simply the lawyer Matt Murdoch. Then, when the situation calls for it, they suit up as the Daredevil.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh