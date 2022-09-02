Gotham Knights is dropping 4 days forward of its preliminary launch date, bringing with it a slew of criminals and supervillains that search to threaten the lives of Gotham’s residents. With Batman seemingly out of the image, it’s as much as Batgirl, Nightwing, Purple Hood, and Robin to revive stability to town and convey the villains into GCPD custody.

Trailers and gameplay footage have already given us a have a look at iconic characters resembling Harley Quinn, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze, and Clayface, who’re set to function the antagonists in Gotham Knight. The Courtroom of Owls’ secret group goes to play an enormous position within the story, and the League of Shadows has been confirmed to have a presence as effectively.

Except for the above, I’m fairly certain that Gotham Knights will function a pair extra villains from Batman’s rogue’s gallery, ones that are being saved beneath wraps for now. With a number of villains featured in tales set in Gotham, the checklist of potential candidates is kind of expansive.

10 potential supervillains which may present up in Gotham Knights

1) Two-Face

Two-Face (Picture by way of Rocksteady)

Harvey Dent is a personality that has not but been showcased in Gotham Knight, which is an effective indication that the District Lawyer of Gotham might need already made his transformation into Two-Face. His predilection for deciding essential occasions based mostly on the toss of a coin is a bodily manifestation of the 2 personalities that govern his thoughts.

Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin, is already in energy because of the occasions of Gotham Knights. The Falcone and Maroni crime households are nowhere to be seen. This may suggest that Two-Face can also be one of many different ruling events in energy, one which often comes into battle with Penguin as it’s within the comics.

Two-Face was as soon as a trusted pal and ally of Batman, albeit one which harbored a darker aspect to himself. A prison threw acid on Dent’s face, leaving one aspect horribly scarred and letting out the darker half as he took on the moniker of Two-Face.

2) Poison Ivy

Poison Ivy (Picture by way of Rocksteady)

Harley Quinn was not too long ago confirmed to be one of many primary antagonists in Gotham Knights, together with her showing in full costume and taking over Batgirl in a struggle. Since Harley is a part of the scenes, I really feel like it might be an important transfer to additionally embrace her long-time love curiosity, Poison Ivy, as a personality in Gotham Knights as effectively.

Ivy and Harley have had an on-again-off-again relationship since Harley break up from the Joker. Ivy has since taken on a extra anti-hero position, shifting away from her villain standing and changing into extra involved with the well-being of plants as an alternative of people.

Ivy may function a approach to present audiences a softer aspect to Harley, one which many can be conversant in from the Harley Quinn animated present, the place Ivy additionally performs a serious position. She has confirmed to be far more than only a one-note villain, and is usually a mature and clever character.

3) Scarecrow

Scarecrow (Picture by way of Rocksteady)

Jonathan Crane, aka The Scarecrow, may seem in Gotham Knights, though he wouldn’t be my high choose. For one, he already had an enormous position within the final massive Batman sport, Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham Knight. It might be wasteful to incorporate the character within the sport in a serious position when there are higher candidates.

That being stated, he can at all times function as a mini-boss, or probably as a part of a side-mission story. With a brand new design that units him other than the Arkham video games and a minor position, The Scarecrow may very well be an important villain to run into as a bonus to the primary story.

Crane was an abused youngster whose father experimented with him to see the consequences of concern. This led to Crane’s obsession with controlling concern, which fueled him to create the concern toxin, a compound that may induce robust fearful hallucinogenic reactions in an individual when it’s inhaled.

4) Deathstroke

Deathstroke (Picture by way of WB)

Whereas Deathstroke did seem within the Arkham sequence not too long ago within the closing sport, it was however a short cameo and a few strains of dialogue. His correct look was in Arkham Origins, though even there he was solely obtainable for one struggle. Nevertheless, the chance of him being a villain in Gotham Knights is excessive, primarily because of the presence of Nightwing.

Within the comics, Deathstroke and Nightwing have a powerful enmity in direction of one another, because the world’s best murderer as soon as sought to get rid of the Teen Titans, a staff led by Nightwing.

The 2 have crossed paths and battled one another on a number of events, that means that if Deathstroke does present up in Gotham Knights, the 2 could have some historical past between them.

Deathstroke, or Slade Wilson, additionally bought his origin story within the problems with the Teen Titans comics that featured the storyline, The Judas Contract. Slade can also be at present one of many major antagonists within the Darkish Disaster storyline, which is an ongoing occasion in DC comics.

5) Man-bat

Man-Bat (Picture by way of Rocksteady)

This is likely to be a protracted shot, however hear me out. Kirk Langstrom is proven to have already been killed in the beginning of Gotham Knights, as revealed within the opening mission for the sport. Whereas this is able to usually rule him out being a villain going ahead, we by no means see if Langstrom has already undergone his transformation but or not.

In actual fact, this may very well be the right setup to later have Man-Bat as a free risk in Gotham Metropolis, with the physique of Langstrom disappearing from the morgue or reworking on the best way to the hospital. In contrast to in Arkham Knight, this time round, we bought a extra in-depth storyline for the character, probably one with extra horror components.

Kirk Langstrom was a scientist who was researching a remedy for deafness utilizing the DNA of bats. Within the comics, his Man-Bat serum was stolen from him and used to contaminate the inhabitants of Gotham. Langstrom determined to create an anti-serum utilizing his personal blood, reworking himself within the course of however turning the remainder of Gotham again to regular.

6) Firefly

Firefly (Picture by way of Rocksteady)

This one is one other unlikely character, as Firefly is, for one, not a highly regarded character, as his gimmick is a pyromaniac who enjoys arson. He additionally appeared in Arkham Knight as the main target for a sequence of side-missions, through which Batman needed to chase him down and put a cease to his antics.

Going by the identify of Garfield Lynns, this man began life as a pyrotechnics professional within the film trade. He later took to arson as a interest, which quickly spiraled right into a full-blown obsession. Whereas he was the protege of Killer Moth (one other prison arsonist), the latter finally grew cautious of Lynns’ psychotic character and deserted him.

In Gotham Knights, Firefly may very well be given a much bigger position or, just like Mr. Freeze, act independently by inflicting loads of mayhem and requiring to be introduced in in the course of the course of a single mission. In any case, with 4 playable characters, there must be sufficient villains for every of them.

7) Killer Croc

Killer Croc (Picture by way of Rocksteady)

Killer Croc or Waylon Jones’ final online game look was in Batman: Arkham Knight’s Season of Infamy DLC. Nevertheless, since he didn’t seem correctly in the primary sport, an look in Gotham Knights may very effectively be within the playing cards. With Gotham being a living-breathing metropolis, it wouldn’t be correct to not have Croc someplace down within the sewers.

A redesign resembling his seems to be from the comics would serve to set him other than his Arkhamverse counterpart. A aspect mission involving lacking folks and kidnappings close to sewer grates can be an excellent approach to introduce the lizard man to Gotham Knights.

Waylon Jones has a tragic backstory although. Born with an incurable genetic defect that made him appear like a reptile, he joined the carnival in Haley’s Circus as a wrestler named Killer Croc. Nevertheless, the merciless therapy of individuals turned Jones bitter till he lastly resorted to a lifetime of crime.

8) Black Masks

Black Masks (Picture by way of WB)

Black Masks is one other member of modern-day Gotham’s organized crime households. He instructions a considerably massive prison empire and likewise comes from a protracted line of rich aristocrats. His actual identify is Roman Sionis, and he inherited the household wealth from his mother and father after killing them each himself.

Black Masks has appeared in Batman: Arkham Origins as the first antagonist, the place he put a bounty on Batman on Christmas evening, bringing a number of well-known assassins to Gotham, trying to money in on the reward. With Gotham Knights focussing on the Courtroom of Owls and thus members of the social elite, Sionis may make an look within the sport.

Except for video video games, Black Masks was additionally the primary villain within the Birds of Prey film. Performed by the gifted Ewan McGregor, this tackle the character was of an eccentric billionaire who had a penchant for torture and an obsession with various kinds of masks.

9) Bane

Bane (Picture by way of WB)

This common Batman villain is a superb choose to function in Gotham Knights, as his final online game look was in Arkham Origins in 2013. Probably the most bodily formidable opponents that Batman has ever confronted, Bane boasts the declare of ‘breaking the bat’ on multiple event.

This super-criminal from the fictional island of Santa Prisca depends on a drug referred to as Venom to provide him immense bodily power, endurance, and sturdiness. He’s additionally a grasp tactician, though he’s typically relegated to being simply the muscle when working beneath people with superior mind.

If Bane deliberate to seem in Gotham Knights, his position may both be as a person get together, one working with the Courtroom of Owls, or as a mini-boss for a aspect mission. This character can play many roles, relying on who’s writing him, so I’d count on this malleable nature to ensure him a spot within the sport.

10) The Joker

The Joker (Picture by way of WB)

With Batman presumably useless, it is likely to be that the Clown Prince of Crime has additionally been someway taken out of motion. It might not be prudent to have the Joker function in a sport the place Batman himself is just not current, however then there may be at all times the likelihood that the Caped Crusader may make a return sooner or later within the story.

If that’s certainly the case, likelihood is that the Joker may even have a task to play. Rocksteady confirmed you can’t have a correct Batman sport with out that includes his darkish mirror, his polar reverse, and his nemesis until the top of time itself.

Having the Joker in Gotham Knights is a dangerous transfer, as he’ll pull consideration away from whoever the true antagonist is. Nevertheless, if the Joker himself is planning to be the key massive unhealthy villian of Gotham Knights, it’s one thing that must be dealt with correctly, because it has already been accomplished as soon as earlier than by WB Montreal.

Disclaimer: This text displays the opinions of the author.

