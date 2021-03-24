10 games that will make you forget about CD Projekt RED failure

Released last December, Cyberpunk 2077 is a good game in many ways that unfortunately comes with a fair share of bugs. It is very likely that with further fixes and improvements, the game will turn into a big game in some time, but in the meantime we are aware: players who are addicted to the cyberpunk universe have only one desire to explore other horizons . So we bring you 10 perfect games to help you forget your disappointment when you expected more from Cyberpunk 2077. Most of the games mentioned take you straight into the future and into a particularly attractive cyberpunk universe!

1) deus ex: manking shared (2016)

Deus Ex: Manking Divided is a first-person shooter video game (with elements of role-playing and stealth games), all of which are set in a cyberpunk universe. The scenario takes place two years after the events we witnessed in Deus Ex: Human Revolution, published in 2011. We’ll start right away for the year 2029 and play Adam Jensen again. Augmented people are treated like outcasts and are completely excluded from society. Adam Jensen has become a seasoned undercover agent and now has to operate in a world that despises all of its fellow men. At the heart of the race for new technologies, the protagonist must decide who his allies will be to dismantle this huge global conspiracy.

The game is available here if you’re interested.

2) the Red Strings Club (2018)

In the Red Strings Club, the player is transported into a cyberpunk universe. Your aim? Thwart a conspiracy built from the ground up by a powerful conglomerate. To do this, you will have to complete several missions. So you alternate between investigation phases and discussions with the customers of the bar. But that’s not all! You also need to make implants, make ceramic pieces, and even serve cocktails to keep your customers happy. To fully understand this narrative thriller in the cyberpunk version, you need to be a skilled psychologist or you may not be able to thwart Project Supercontinent!

You can find it here on Steam.

3) va-11 Hall A: Cyberpunk bartender campaign (2016)

Do you want to mix Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Cyberpunk? Here is the game Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action! Did you get the joke The game actually reads “Valhalla: Cyberpunk Bartender Action” … well, let’s face it, the joke wasn’t great, but it deserves to be told. Yes, because the game really has nothing to do with AC Valhalla. This is an independent bartender simulation video game with visuals directly inspired by anime, set in a cyberpunk universe. You will play the role of Jill, a barmaid in a small underground bar in a dystopian downtown, in the mid-2070s. The action of the game is directly influenced by the drinks you want to serve!

You can find it here on Steam.

4) ruin (2017)

Ruiner is an action-packed shooter set in a cyberpunk metropolis in 2091. You play as a masked and silent protagonist who is also a sociopath with cybernetic implants. The latter tries to save his brother, who has been kidnapped by a powerful group that controls the said metropolis called Rengkok. You will have few allies in your adventure if not a mysterious hacker.

If you want to get this game, it’s here. Be careful though, the game is not recommended for people with epilepsy.

5) note: System Redux (2020)

Observer: System Redux is the improved and expanded version of the Observer game. This is a survival horror video game that will take you right into the year 2084. You will be transported into a very dark cyberpunk universe affected by wars and disease. You play on your side as a neuro-investigator who can hack other people’s minds. It will be very useful for you to analyze your thoughts and feelings in order to stop a killer who opposes you.

The game is available here if you’re interested.

6) remember me (2013)

Here is finally a game Made in France! Remember Me is a third party action adventure video game. The story takes place in a neo-Paris in 2084. This new society enables citizens to change and share their memories. This creates a whole new form of crime involving “memory hunters”. You play the character of Nilin, a former memory hunter who is looking for her stolen past.

The game can be bought here.

7) Cloudpunk (2020)

Cloudpunk is an adventure video game in which you play the character of Rania who left home to join the big city of Nivalis. She manages to be hired as a delivery person for the company Cloupunk, whose activities border on illegality. Rania will deliver packages with no questions asked, but the missions ahead are quickly becoming more dangerous. This cyberpunk game introduces you to many different characters, from humans to androids to AIs.

To play it, it’s on Steam, right here.

8) Booty (2017)

Prey is a first person shooter video game in which you play the character of Morgan Yu, a subject of particularly questionable experiments aimed at improving humanity. You will wake up aboard the Talos I in 2032 and will have to try to unravel the secrets of this space station while you are being hunted by aliens. It’s a gripping science fiction thriller in which the fate of Talos I and all of its residents is in your hands.

The game can be bought here.

9) mirror edge catalyst (2016)

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst is an action-adventure game in which you play the character of Faith, a messenger who fights for freedom in the City of Glass, a state-of-the-art city. This is a reboot of Mirror’s Edge as the game looks back on Faith Connors’ childhood as well as her return to the Messengers after two years in prison. First-person gameplay allows you to combine smooth movements with advanced combat features to best dominate the urban elements around you.

To play it now, go here.

10) Shadowrun: Hong Kong (2015)

Shadowrun: Hong Kong is an RPG-style tactical video game that follows Shadowrun Returns. It is thus the third independent studio of the Harebrained Schemes and also transports us into a cyberpunk universe (and directly into the year 2056). Your adoptive father asks you to come to him in Hong Kong as soon as possible and as soon as you disembark you will be attacked. There is no doubt that someone is obviously trying to harm your life. You will become a shadow runner and will carry out the many quests in this universe (a little extra for the side quests, which are often particularly demanding!).

It’s here to play!

And you, which game do you find most appealing in this article? Did you play one of them? We look forward to your feedback in the comment section!