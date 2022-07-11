10 Free Xbox Series X Games You Can Download in 2022

Are you an avid gamer, looking to enjoy some exciting Xbox Series X games for free? Well, you’ve clicked the rightmost link to find the same. Here, we’ve compiled the 10 best and free Xbox Series X games, so you can experience hours of fun without a penny spent.

While the Xbox Game Pass gives you access to a massive library of games for a monthly fee, the console offers quite a number of free-to-play games for those who don’t want to spend a buck. So, keep your concerns in mind, we have compiled the 10 free options that are worth your time. Let’s get into it.

A Guide to the 10 Free Xbox Series X Games

The free-to-play Xbox games are now expanding on consoles, making you a little spoiled for choice. To cut through the clutter, we have mentioned the 10 free Xbox Series X games that you can play for zero bucks. Let the tour begins!!

1. Killer Instinct

Killer Instinct is a very fast-paced game that requires quick reflexes and quick thinking. The character you play as can move around the screen quickly and attack enemies with quick combos. The game also has an online mode where you can compete against other players.

If you’re a fan of fighting games, then Killer Instinct is definitely worth downloading for free on Xbox.

2. Fortnite

Fortnite is a multiplayer game that takes place in an open world. Players must battle it out against each other to be the last man or woman standing. There are several different modes available, including a Battle Royale mode in which players must fight to be the last person alive.

The game is also available as a paid subscription service. This subscription allows players to access all of the game’s content, including the Battle Royale mode. The subscription fee can vary depending on which country you are in, but it is generally affordable.

3. Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite is a brand new game in the Halo series, and it’s packed with action and adventure. You play as an Arbiter, one of the most powerful characters in the Halo universe. Players must fight to save the galaxy from an enemy that’s determined to destroy all life.

To get your hands on Halo Infinite, all you need is an Xbox One console and a broadband internet connection. Once you have those things, just go to the Xbox Store and search for “Halo Infinite”. The game will be available to download instantly.

4. Apex Legends

Looking for more free Xbox Series X games? Turn to Apex Legends and upgrade your gaming experience like a pro.

Apex Legends is a new free-to-play battle royale game that comes pre-loaded on Xbox One. It’s a great game to play if you’re looking for something new and interesting to do on your console.

Released by EA and Respawn Entertainment in 2019, this game has quickly become one of the best and most popular free-to-play Xbox games. Its appeal stems from its simplicity, stunning graphics, and intuitive communication between squadmates via a ping system.

5. Brawlhalla

Brawlhalla is yet another free-to-play fighting game for the Xbox One that pits players against each other in duels to the death. Brimming up with exciting characters, it allows fans to create some dream matches within that game.

Unlike other free Xbox Series X games, Brawlhalla is generous with its content, providing a large number of characters and modes that all benefit from the game’s smooth and polished action.

6. Call of Duty: Warzone

One of the most popular free Xbox series X games you can download is “Call of Duty: Warzone.” This game is a first-person shooter that lets you fight in different war zones around the world. You can play as different soldiers from different countries, and battle against other players in a variety of multiplayer modes.

“Call of Duty: Warzone” is a very fun game to play, and it’s also educational. It teaches you about different wars and cultures. Plus, it’s a great way to learn more about history. It has everything you could want in a game to see who will be the last person standing.

The game features a slew of well-designed military gear, and a learning curve that will teach you the ins and outs of Call of Duty’s take on the genre.

7. Warframe

This game is an action-packed MMO that features swords and guns combat. It’s one of the most immersive and entertaining games available, and it’s free to download!

With an absurd number of distractions, an engaging storyline, and extensive features, you’ll never run out of things to do in Warframe. So, whether you’re a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast, this game is surely an ideal choice for you.

8. Rocket League

It is a vehicular soccer game that has been enjoyed by millions of people around the world.

If you want to play Rocket League for free, you can download it from the Microsoft Store. Just go to the Xbox Store and search for “Rocket League.” You will be able to download and play the game for free.

The fantastic gameplay and the exhilarating sensation make Rocket League one of the best and easiest competitive games to get into, and it will surely keep you coming back for more.

9. World of Tanks

If you’re looking for the best free Xbox Series X games to download, World of Tanks is a great option. This game is a tank warfare simulation that’s been around for many years. It’s easy to learn and play, but can be addictive.

10. Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is one of the most popular games released in recent years. It is set in a future where the Earth has been taken over by an alien race known as the Cabal. In order to save the world, players must join forces with other players and battle against the Cabal. Interesting, isn’t it?

Conclusion

If you’re looking to add some exciting new games to your Xbox library in 2022, don’t forget about the free ones! Here, we have compiled the 10 free Xbox series X games that are available right from the onset of 2022. Whether you’re a fan of action-adventure, racing, or strategy games, these titles should be on your radar.