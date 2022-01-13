10 famous actors who starred in films without appearing in the credits

The world of cinema is ruthless and you need to combine luck and perseverance to get to the top. But even once famous, certain actors from time to time decide to play more supporting roles, even appearing a few seconds in the time of the quick cameos, even if it means they won’t even appear in the credits. Here are 10 examples we’ve selected.

Chris Evans (don’t look up)

We’re starting with the latest case on the list: the sneaky, but hilariously hilarious, appearance by MCU’s Captain America, Chris Evans, on the Netflix satirical comedy Don’t Look Up. Barely recognizable, he plays a director who talks about his new film about … a comet that is about to crash into the earth. A strange situation, because a comet is actually heading for our planet.

Don Cheadle (Ocean’s Eleven)

If there’s a cult movie, Ocean’s Eleven sees (more or less) criminals banding together to organize a casino robbery. But one of them, played by Don Cheadle, is not mentioned. A dispute between the actor and the production comes into question: In his opinion, his name was not sufficiently visible on the poster, so he decided that it had to be withdrawn completely.

Carrie Fisher and George Lucas (Hook)

Believe it or not, the two characters who devour themselves and hover above the ground after Tinker Bell’s passage in Hook are played by George Lucas and Carrie Fisher. The first is obviously the creator of the legendary Star Wars saga, the second one of its most famous characters, Princess Leïa. A very discreet and unexpected cameo.

Bruce Willis (The Expendables)

Action star Bruce Willis makes a very quick appearance in the first part of The Expendables. We see him as “Monsieur Chapelle”, who … finds the figure of Arnold Schwarzenegger in a chapel in order to give him the order to overthrow a general.

Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Private)

In fact, Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared in a 1973 film, Le Privé. He accompanies the time of a scene, the gangster Marty Augustine, a violent man and in search of 355,000 dollars. With his bodyguard named Hood by his side, he’s got enough to intimidate his enemies.

Olivia Williams (X-Men: The Final Showdown)

British actress Olivia Williams, who starred in The Sixth Sense in particular, appears in the post-credits scene of X-Men: The Final Showdown as Doctor Moira MacTaggert. She takes care of a patient who is Professor Xavier, who is believed to be dead. Spoiler: We’ll find out later that it was his twin brother.

Clint Eastwood (Casper)

The fantasy comedy about the famous ghost Casper lets us catch a glimpse of the great actor and director Clint Eastwood in his own role. In the scene in which Doctor James Harvey’s face keeps changing in front of his mirror, he is actually the first person he takes on.

Cate Blanchett (Hot Fuzz)

Cate Blanchett appears barely recognizable in Hot Fuzz in 2007. The one who plays Galadriel in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings here makes a very quick cameo as Jeannine, a crime scene forensics member. One cameo among many in Edgar Wright’s detective comedy.

Sean Connery (Robin Hood, Prince of Thieves)

The very first James Bond, Sean Connery, agrees to star in the 1991 opening scene of Robin Hood as Richard the Lionheart, King of England, on condition that he is not featured in the credits. He received a salary of $ 250,000, all of which he donated to charities in his home country, Scotland. An initiative for applause.

Edward Norton (Kingdom of Heaven)

Finally another king in the person of Baudoin IV, known as the “leper”, in the historical film Kingdom of Heaven. The fictional film follows the adventures of a bastard blacksmith who is ultimately embroiled in the crusades and defends Jerusalem. If the King shows up multiple times, Edward Norton, his interpreter, suggests that the staging team not mention his name to see if the audience can recognize him. Beautiful photo!

