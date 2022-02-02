10 euros for the Steelbook Edition in Blu-ray 4K

The Pokémon Detective Pikachu movie is available in Steelbook Blu-ray 4K UHD Edition and the latter comes at a more than attractive price since it is only 10 euros. An offer not to be missed.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu: a special edition with many bonuses

Rob Letterman’s feature film Pokémon Detective Pikachu was a hit on the big screen. In the latter, alongside Pikachu, we find Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Bill Nighy and Ken Watanabe.

As a reminder, or in case you haven’t already seen it, the story takes place after the mysterious disappearance of private detective Harry Goodman. His son Tim will try to find out what happened to his father’s former partner, Detective Pikachu. The two friends will then team up for an adventure just the way we like it, endearing and hilarious. They will conduct their research on the streets of Ryme City, a state-of-the-art metropolis where humans and Pokémon live together. But that balance threatens to be shaken by a conspiracy that also threatens the universe.

The 4K Blu-ray of the filmThe 3D Blu-ray of the filmThe 2D Blu-ray of the filmAn exclusive poster

The Steel Book Edition of Pokémon Detective currently costs 9.99 euros instead of 19.99 euros. We also have a good plan for this Philips Ambilight TV.

Why succumb?

Steelbook EditionExclusive GraphicsIf you are a Pikachu fan

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.