10 erotic archaeological artifacts: phallus, orgy, kamasutra …

After receiving 10 surprising archaeological discoveries, now is the time for a subject that is less politically correct. Certain objects testify to a certain fascination for sexual practices and their representations over the centuries. And the least we can say is that the appetites of the elders were not limited to the simple missionary! But on the contrary. Zoophilia, orgy, objects of pleasure … In this dossier we present 10 erotic artifacts!

the cabinet of Catherine II

The Russian Empress from 1762 to 1796, “Catherine the Great”, had a very strange cabinet. In fact, in the program Secrets of History: Catherine II, Sleepless Nights in St. Petersburg, it is reported that the one who saw a great expansion of her empire testified to a certain sexual appetite. In fact, she would have garnered around twenty lovers in 51 years!

This number testifies to a certain openness on the part of the Empress, if it does not come from some achievement. The latter has led her life as she sees fit, including carnal joys in her daily life. The show lights him up:

The existence of a dissolute apartment reserved exclusively for the Empress still divides historians today. For some, Catherine II has some rooms where unique objects allow her to satisfy her most incredible sexual fantasies.

the ceramics of the lousy civilization

The Moches – also called Mohicas – are a pre-Columbian civilization whose territory stretched along the west coast of Peru from 100 to 700 AD. Without writing, this society communicated through a very visual culture. Rich and full of symbols. Ceramic was one of the most widespread means.

The sculptures were mass-produced using molds, which in no way prevented their wide variety of patterns. So, of course, we find depictions of various coitus scenes, sexual practices and even childbirth. This culture is also the only one among pre-Columbian civilizations that presents complex multi-person scenes that make up a true visual encyclopedia.

the graffiti of the remains of Pompeii

This mythical Italian city was buried after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79. Lots of paintings adorn the city walls and – as is not usual – the sex scenes are part of them. The latter offer a representation of the prostitution and sexual services of the time, a common practice. A large number of paintings can be found in Lupanar, the most famous brothel in the city.

Her name means “wolf pit” and the prostitute called herself Lupa, “the wolf”. It is therefore logical that there is graffiti that is as explicit visually as it is textually. In fact, you could sometimes read inscriptions there at least directly: hic e.g. (o) puellas multas futui “I fucked a lot of girls here” or Murtis bene / fel “Murtis you blow pipes well”. We even had the right to clear information about the sexually transmitted diseases of the time, although little was mentioned: “Destillatio me tenet” – literally “The hot piss caught me”!

Pan and goat sculpture

Pan, the deity of nature, is the protector of the shepherds and flocks according to Greek mythology. As a hybrid being, half human and half goat, he is depicted in a sculpture discovered in 1752. Little specialty: It shows the god who makes love to a female goat! The kind of space kids should avoid on a Sunday trip to the museum.

The petroglyphs of Kangjiashimenji

It’s just the ancestor of pornography. The Kangjiashimenji petroglyphs were discovered in Xinjiang in northwest China in the late 1980s. They are bas-reliefs carved into an outcrop of red basalt. They are said to have been made 3,000 years ago, making them the oldest sexual feat in history.

The number of characters shown relates to a fertility rite. Their sizes vary from person to person, but they all seem to adopt a similar posture: arms outstretched and elbows bent. The few specialists who take an interest in this refer to hourglass-shaped people as women, while men are smaller triangles. Some of them are hermaphroditic beings who combine erect penises – we then use the term ityphallic – and feminine hairstyles.

the sculptures of the temples of Khajuraho

These temples in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh were built by the Chandela dynasty. In this way, 85 temples were built, of which only 22 remain. They contain a lot of erotic representations, especially detailed.

Their impressive number suggests that their production was carried out on a large scale by many artisans. A certain sensuality arises from the scenes, which are by no means obscene, but are inspired by the Kama Sutra.

Michel Angot, French Indian and Sanskrist, provides some details:

[Le Kama Sutra] illustrates this deep tendency in India to transform the act of love into a rite in which the protagonists are left not only to passion, but above all to knowledge […] Turning love into a work of art in itself.

the oldest phallus in the world

Archaeological excavations have been carried out on the site of Hohle Fels in Germany in the Swabian Alb since 1870. They are particularly famous for the discovery in 2008 of the Venus de Hohle Fels, a small statuette that represents a woman. It is the oldest representation of a female human silhouette in three dimensions.

Three years earlier, the archaeologists succeeded in discovering 14 fragments of an unknown sculpture which, in their collection, resulted in a phallus about eight inches long. It was made from one stone, stilite. The once polished penis has engravings. Its creation is dated 28,000 years ago.

the giant of cerne abbas

Here’s a pretty impressive rendering of a human figure. The giant is located near the village of Cerne Abbas in Dorchester, England. It is a geoglyph – large motif on the ground, etymologically “engraving of the earth” – 30 cm wide and 30 cm deep. Its durability is explained by the presence of chalk under the grass that has been removed to achieve the design that prevents regrowth.

The giant represents a standing man who is equipped with a club with a visibly erect penis. It is 55 meters high and 51 meters wide. According to a local legend, the drawing would refer to a real giant who was killed by the population of the village and who then drew his silhouette. The geoglyph was ascribed fertile properties, especially when one had sexual intercourse in the area of ​​the sex of the giant.

the erotic papyrus of Turin

This papyrus was discovered in Egypt in 1820. It comes from the Ramesside period around 1150 BC. JC. It contains a satirical, but also an erotic part. The latter consists of 12 independent sequences that take place in a Lupanar.

In 1824, Jean-François Champollion, famous for deciphering hieroglyphics, explained about him:

Here a piece of the burial ritual etc and there the remains of paintings of monstrous profanity that give me a very unique idea of ​​Egyptian gravity and wisdom …

Thanks to the reproduction of the 19th century Egyptologist Ippolito Rosellini, we know the entire papyrus.

A 250 year old sex toy found in Poland

In 2015 archaeologists made an amazing discovery in an old latrine in the Polish city of Gdansk, to say the least: a dildo in perfect condition! According to the local authorities, it would be an object “quite long, thick, made of leather, with a wooden end”.

The amusement object dates from the 18th century and was found along with several other artifacts. Among these we find ceramics, jewelry, but also wooden swords and other arrowheads – which suggests that the place was actually a practice site for sword fighting.