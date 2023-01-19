10 Biggest Trucking Companies

Trucking firms are a part of the worldwide transportation sector, specializing within the motion of products alongside roads and highways and key gamers within the provide chain.

Most of the greatest trucking firms present different types of transportation, together with rail and air, and supply logistics providers, which might facilitate sooner deliveries at decrease prices to a higher number of locations.

Whereas U.S. firms dominate our record ranked by 12-month trailing (TTM) income, a Japanese firm is first. This record is proscribed to firms which can be publicly traded within the U.S. or Canada, both instantly or by ADRs. Information is courtesy of YCharts.com and all figures are as of Jan. 11, 2023.

Among the shares under are solely traded over-the-counter (OTC) within the U.S., not on exchanges. Buying and selling OTC shares usually carries greater buying and selling prices than buying and selling shares on exchanges. This will decrease and even outweigh potential returns.

Key Takeaways Yamato Holdings, a Japan-based holding firm, is the most important trucking firm and presents supply providers by its group of firms and subsidiaries.

The most important trucking firms are headquartered in america, Canada, and Japan.

Trucking firms specialize within the motion of products alongside roads and highways and act as key gamers within the provide chain.

Income (TTM): $14.7 billion

Web Earnings (TTM): $437.1 million

Market Cap: $5.6 billion

1-Yr Trailing Whole Return: -31.4%

Change: OTC Markets

Yamato Holdings is a Japan-based holding firm that principally presents supply providers by its group of firms and subsidiaries. It supplies parcel supply, logistics administration, shifting and distribution providers, and equipment set up. The corporate additionally presents info providers, upkeep of vans and autos for transportation firms, and varied monetary providers.

Income (TTM): $13.1 billion

Web Earnings (TTM): $882 million

Market Cap: $4.3 billion

1-Yr Trailing Whole Return: -47.1%

Change: New York Inventory Change

XPO is among the largest suppliers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, shifting items utilizing cutting-edge know-how. XPO serves roughly 43,000 shippers with 564 areas. XPO’s LTL protection in North America extends to each US state, together with Alaska and Hawaii.

Income (TTM): $9.0 billion

Web Earnings (TTM): $723.8 million

Market Cap: $9.2 billion

1-Yr Trailing Whole Return: 8.0%

Change: New York Inventory Change

TFI Worldwide is a Canada-based freight transportation and logistics providers firm centered on service that engages within the pickup, transport, monitoring, and supply of things all through North America. The corporate’s less-than-truckload (LTL) phase presents transportation and supply of smaller masses, whereas the truckload phase supplies expedited transportation, flatbed, container, and devoted providers.

Income (TTM): $7.5 billion

Web Earnings (TTM): $877.2 million

Market Cap: $8.9 billion

1-Yr Trailing Whole Return: -3.7%

Change: New York Inventory Change

Knight-Swift Transportation supplies truckload transportation and logistics providers. Its operations embrace providers on each irregular routes and devoted, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border providers. Knight-Swift is the business’s largest full truckload firm with an in depth fleet of roughly 19,000 tractors and 58,000 trailers.

Income (TTM): $6.6 billion

Web Earnings (TTM): $481.8 million

Market Cap: $4.4 billion

1-Yr Trailing Whole Return: -4.5%

Change: New York Inventory Change

Schneider supplies transportation and logistics providers. The corporate’s transportation options embrace van truckload, devoted, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, provide chain administration, port logistics providers, and engineering and freight cost providers.

Income (TTM): $6.2 billion

Web Earnings (TTM): $1.3 billion

Market Cap: $33.9 billion

1-Yr Trailing Whole Return: -6.7%

Change: NASDAQ

Outdated Dominion Freight Line is an inter-regional and multi-regional motor provider. The corporate supplies less-than-truckload delivery of normal commodities, together with client items, textiles, and capital items. It additionally presents truckload brokerage, provide chain consulting, and warehousing.

Income (TTM): $5.3 billion

Web Earnings (TTM): $326.4 million

Market Cap: $1.9 billion

1-Yr Trailing Whole Return: -20.2%

Change: NASDAQ

ArcBest is a holding firm engaged in motor provider transportation and intermodal transportation operations. The corporate presents nationwide, inter-regional, and regional transportation of normal commodities by normal, expedited, and assured less-than-truckload providers. It additionally presents worldwide freight transportation through air, ocean, and floor. Moreover, the corporate supplies premium logistics providers in addition to roadside help and upkeep administration providers for industrial autos by a community of third-party service suppliers.

Income (TTM): $5.0 billion

Web Earnings (TTM): $149.5 million

Market Cap: $1.5 billion

1-Yr Trailing Whole Return: -33.9%

Change: OTC Markets

Seino Holdings is a diversified Japan-based transportation firm centered on transportation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and insurance coverage company providers. It additionally sells and repairs vans, passenger vehicles, and car components. Different companies embrace the advertising and marketing of gasoline and paper merchandise, leasing land, buildings, and truck terminals, and the supply of knowledge and staffing providers.

Income (TTM): $4.9 billion

Web Earnings (TTM): $132 million

Market Cap: $2.0 billion

1-Yr Trailing Whole Return: -19.1%

Change: New York Inventory Change

RXO is a tech-enabled transportation service chief headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina specializing in truck brokerage. RXO brings collectively transportation professionals and grasp technologists to assist shippers and carriers transfer freight effectively.

Income (TTM): $3.2 billion

Web Earnings (TTM): $257.9 million

Market Cap: $2.7 billion

1-Yr Trailing Whole Return: -5.4%

Change: NASDAQ

Werner Enterprises is a transportation and logistics firm. It primarily hauls truckload shipments of normal commodities in each interstate and intrastate commerce. The corporate’s logistics phase presents non-trucking providers to clients comparable to truck brokerages. Werner Enterprises operates greater than 8,000 vans and 24,000 trailers.