10 Biggest Technology Companies

Expertise corporations have turn out to be a dominant driver in recent times of financial progress, shopper tastes, and the monetary markets. The largest tech shares as a bunch, for instance, have dramatically outpaced the broader market prior to now decade. That is as a result of expertise has reshaped how individuals talk, eat data, store, socialize, and work.

Broadly talking, corporations within the expertise sector interact within the analysis, growth, and manufacture of technologically based mostly items and providers. They create, design, and manufacture computer systems, cellular units, and residential home equipment and supply services associated to data expertise.

Under we take a look at the ten greatest corporations within the expertise subject, as measured by trailing 12-month (TTM) income. This record is proscribed to publicly-traded corporations within the U.S. or Canada, both immediately or by means of ADRs. Information is courtesy of YCharts.com; all figures are present as of Dec. 22, 2022.

A number of the shares beneath are solely traded over-the-counter (OTC) within the U.S., not on exchanges. Because of this, buying and selling OTC shares typically carries larger buying and selling prices than buying and selling shares on exchanges. This may decrease and even outweigh potential returns.

Income (TTM): $394.33 billion

Web Revenue (TTM): $99.8 billion

Market Cap: $2.15 trillion

1-12 months Trailing Complete Return: -21.25%

Trade: Nasdaq

Apple designs, manufactures, and markets a broad vary of shopper expertise merchandise. These embrace smartphones, private computer systems, tablets, wearable units, dwelling leisure units, and rather more. A few of its hottest merchandise embrace its iPhone smartphones and Mac computer systems. Apple additionally has dramatically expanded its gross sales from providers. It operates digital content material shops and just lately launched a number of streaming providers, together with Apple+, a platform for on-demand leisure content material.

Income (TTM): $247.7 billion

Web Revenue (TTM): $33.73 billion

Market Cap: $275.78 billion

1-12 months Trailing Complete Return: -29.26%

Trade: OTC Markets

Samsung Electronics competes with Apple and different main tech corporations worldwide in key product areas. It is engaged in a broad vary of industries, together with shopper electronics, data expertise, and communications. The South Korean firm sells cell phones, tablets, wearable units, digital actuality merchandise, TVs and residential theaters, computer systems, printers, dwelling home equipment, and extra. Nevertheless, Samsung is greatest identified for its in style line of Galaxy smartphones.

Income (TTM): $227.1 billion

Web Revenue (TTM): $5.06 billion

Market Cap: $44.7 billion

1-12 months Trailing Complete Return: -9.01%

Trade: OTC Markets

Hon Hai Precision, often known as Foxconn, is a Taiwan-based multinational electronics producer. The corporate produces electronics and digital parts to be used within the data expertise, communications, automotive tools, vehicle, precision molding, and shopper electronics industries. Foxconn is a key provider in Apple’s provide chain, manufacturing a major proportion of its iPhones.

Income (TTM): $203.08 billion

Web Revenue (TTM): $69.80 billion

Market Cap: $1.82 trillion

1-12 months Trailing Complete Return: -24.61%

Trade: Nasdaq

Microsoft is a worldwide developer and licensor of software program, units, options, and providers. The corporate is well-known for its Home windows and Workplace Suite software program, however nets a rising share of its revenue and income from cloud computing and its cloud platform, Azure. Microsoft additionally owns and operates LinkedIn, the favored social networking website for job seekers.

Income (TTM): $105.25 billion

Web Revenue (TTM): $1.83 billion

Market Cap: $28.01 billion

1-12 months Trailing Complete Return: -27.75%

Trade: New York Inventory Trade

Dell designs, makes, and sells {hardware}, data expertise merchandise, and providers worldwide. The corporate gives desktop and laptop computer computer systems, conventional and next-generation storage options, and networking merchandise. Dell additionally sells a cloud-native platform and cloud administration options. Dell’s best-known merchandise are its private computer systems.

Income (TTM): $83.91 billion

Web Revenue (TTM): $7.6 billion

Market Cap: $95.87 billion

1-12 months Trailing Complete Return: -35.62%

Trade: New York Inventory Trade

Sony is a Japanese expertise firm that designs and produces electronics merchandise worldwide for shopper, skilled, and industrial markets. The corporate sells quite a lot of merchandise, together with private computer systems, cell phones, online game consoles and software program, and video cameras. It additionally produces and distributes recorded music and live-action and animated movement footage. As well as, it makes and sells the PlayStation, a well-liked online game console.

Income (TTM): $71.66 billion

Web Revenue (TTM): $30.53 billion

Market Cap: $400.05 billion

1-12 months Trailing Complete Return: -32.9%

Trade: New York Inventory Trade

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co manufactures microchips and semiconductors utilized in cell telephones, medical tools, online game consoles, pc {hardware}, and rather more. In 2021, TSM manufactured 12,302 merchandise for 535 clients.

#8 Lenovo Group Ltd (LNVGY)

Income (TTM): $70.87 billion

Web Revenue (TTM): $2.11 billion

Market Cap: $9.83 billion

1-12 months Trailing Complete Return: -26.91%

Trade: OTC Markets

Lenovo Group Ltd is a expertise manufacturing firm that creates private computer systems, displays, tablets, smartphones, and different units designed to facilitate trendy technological wants. The corporate serves a worldwide market of greater than 180 nations and has manufacturing websites in Argentina, Brazil, China, Germany, Hungary, India, Japan, Mexico, and the U.S.

Income (TTM): $69.54 billion

Web Revenue (TTM): $13.30 billion

Market Cap: $110.73 billion

1-12 months Trailing Complete Return: -45.06%

Trade: Nasdaq

Intel is a premier international producer of pc chips and a supplier of computing, networking, information storage, and communication options. The corporate gives platform merchandise for the cloud, enterprise, and communication infrastructure markets. As well as, Intel supplies flash reminiscence, programmable semiconductors, and processors for notebooks, cellular units, and desktop computer systems. The corporate is well-known for its high-performance processors utilized in PCs worldwide by companies and customers.

Income (TTM): $63.91 billion

Web Revenue (TTM): $1.69 billion

Market Cap: $20.12 billion

1-12 months Trailing Complete Return: -18.37%

Trade: OTC Markets

Panasonic is a Japan-based developer, producer, and servicer of digital merchandise primarily for the patron market. The corporate gives private computer systems, tablets, projectors, and broadcast {and professional} AV programs. Panasonic additionally produces home equipment equivalent to air conditioners, TVs, fridges, and washing machines.