10 Biggest Retail Companies

Retail firms specialize within the sale of products or providers to customers. Merchandise bought by retailers embrace attire, jewellery, home wares, small home equipment, electronics, groceries, pharmaceutical merchandise, in addition to a broad vary of providers equivalent to instrument and gear leases. Retail gross sales quantity is a part of client spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. financial exercise.

Historically, retail firms have bought their services by brick-and-mortar shops, whether or not it’s by department shops, warehouses, comfort shops, supermarkets or other forms of shops. However many retailers more and more are promoting items on-line by web sites, Web marketplaces, and cellular functions.

These are the ten greatest retail firms by 12-month trailing (TTM) income. This listing is proscribed to firms which can be publicly traded within the U.S. or Canada, both immediately or by ADRs. Some firms outdoors the U.S. report income semi-annually as a substitute of quarterly, so the 12-month trailing information could also be older than it’s for firms that report quarterly. The info are courtesy of YCharts.com. All figures are as of December 22, 2022.

#1 Walmart Inc. (WMT)

Income (TTM): $600.1 billion

$600.1 billion Web Revenue (TTM): $9.0 billion

$9.0 billion Market Cap: $391.5 billion

$391.5 billion 1-Yr Trailing Complete Return: 5.6%

5.6% Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate (NYSE)

Walmart engages in each the retail and wholesale enterprise, promoting an assortment of merchandise and providers worldwide at shops and on-line at on a regular basis low costs. Walmart sells an almost limitless array of merchandise, together with attire, home wares, small home equipment, electronics, residence enchancment, jewellery, video games, family necessities, and pharmaceutical merchandise. Walmart’s providers embrace product warranties, auto care, registries, and pharmaceutical providers.

#2 Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Income (TTM) : $502.2 billion

: $502.2 billion Web Revenue (TTM) : $11.3 billion

: $11.3 billion Market Cap: $885.2 billion

$885.2 billion 1-Yr Trailing Complete Return: -49.1%

-49.1% Alternate: NASDAQ

Amazon.com is an e-commerce retailer that sells a broad vary of services globally primarily by its web sites. This consists of merchandise and content material that it purchases for resale from distributors and people provided by third-party sellers. Amazon provides varied subscription providers and net providers as nicely, together with streaming leisure and cloud computing. Moreover, the corporate manufactures and sells digital gadgets, equivalent to Kindle E-readers, Hearth Tablets, Hearth TV, and Echo & Alexa. Amazon sells groceries by its subsidiary, Complete Meals Market Inc.

#3 Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST)

Income (TTM): $231.0billion

$231.0billion Web Revenue (TTM): $5.9 billion

$5.9 billion Market Cap: $205.1 billion

$205.1 billion 1-Yr Trailing Complete Return: -14.7%

-14.7% Alternate: NASDAQ

Costco operates membership retail warehouses primarily in North America and in chosen areas in Asia and Latin America. The corporate provides an assortment of merchandise, together with packaged meals and different grocery objects, automotive provides, toys, {hardware}, sporting items, jewellery, electronics, attire, and well being and wonder aids. The corporate additionally offers fuel station and pharmacy providers.

Income (TTM): $157.3 billion

$157.3 billion Web Revenue (TTM): $17.1 billion

$17.1 billion Market Cap: $325.5 billion

$325.5 billion 1-Yr Trailing Complete Return: -16.2%

-16.2% Alternate: NYSE

House Depot operates {hardware} shops focusing on the sale of constructing supplies and residential enchancment merchandise. Its shops are situated primarily in North America. The corporate sells a large assortment of constructing supplies, and residential enchancment, garden, and backyard merchandise. The corporate provides varied providers, together with set up providers, in addition to instrument and gear rental.

Income (TTM): $156.9 billion

$156.9 billion Web Revenue (TTM): $254.3 million

$254.3 million Market Cap: $91 .0 billion

$91 .0 billion 1-Yr Trailing Complete Return: -18.9%

-18.9% Alternate: NASDAQ

JD.com is an e-commerce retailer that sells electronics merchandise and common merchandise merchandise, together with audio, video merchandise, and books. Moreover, the corporate offers a web-based market the place third-party distributors promote merchandise to prospects primarily by its web sites and cellular apps. The corporate additionally sells logistic providers, expertise providers, abroad enterprise, insurance coverage, and O2O.

Income (TTM): $146.5 billion

$146.5 billion Web Revenue (TTM): $2.4 billion

$2.4 billion Market Cap: $31.8 billion

$31.8 billion 1-Yr Trailing Complete Return: 3.3%

3.3% Alternate: NYSE

Kroger operates supermarkets, multi-department shops, jewellery shops, and comfort shops within the U.S. Its manufacturers embrace Personal Choice, Bakery Recent Goodness, House Chef, and Easy Reality. The corporate manufactures and processes among the meals which can be bought in its supermarkets.

#7 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA)

Income (TTM): $132.7billion

$132.7billion Web Revenue (TTM) : $4.3 billion

: $4.3 billion Market Cap: $33.4 billion

$33.4 billion 1-Yr Trailing Complete Return: -19.1%

-19.1% Alternate: NASDAQ

Walgreens Boots Alliance offers drug retailer providers primarily within the U.S. and Europe. Throughout the U.S., the corporate operates pharmacy-led retail companies underneath the model names Walgreens and Duane Reade. Internationally, the corporate operates retail shops that promote merchandise underneath model names together with No7, Liz Earle Magnificence Firm, and Cleaning soap & Glory. Walgreens additionally operates a wholesale enterprise, which provides medicines, different healthcare merchandise, and associated providers to medical doctors, well being facilities, and hospitals.

#8 Alibaba Holdings (BABA)

Income (TTM) : $131.4 billion

: $131.4 billion Web Revenue (TTM): $2.3 billion

$2.3 billion Market Cap: $232.5 billion

$232.5 billion 1-Yr Trailing Complete Return : -28.6%

: -28.6% Alternate: NASDAQ

Alibaba Group Holding Restricted is a Chinese language multinational conglomerate holding firm specializing in e-commerce, retail, Web, and expertise. Based in 1999, it is likely one of the world’s largest on-line and cellular commerce firms, in addition to one of many largest Web and synthetic intelligence firms. Alibaba’s mission is to make it simple to do enterprise wherever and the corporate’s companies embrace consumer-to-consumer retail web site Taobao, business-to-consumer retail web site Tmall, and the world’s largest third-party on-line and cellular fee platform, Alipay. Alibaba’s preliminary public providing (IPO) in 2014 was the world’s largest IPO ever on the time.

#9 Goal Corp. (TGT)

Income (TTM): $108.7 billion

$108.7 billion Web Revenue (TTM): $3.5 billion

$3.5 billion Market Cap: $65.5 billion

$65.5 billion 1-Yr Trailing Complete Return: -34.0%

-34.0% Alternate: NYSE

Goal sells common merchandise on-line and at 1,948 shops throughout the USA. It provides quite a lot of curated and common merchandise in addition to meals assortments, together with perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen objects at discounted costs. A few of its manufacturers embrace Market Pantry, Pillowfort, Favourite Day, and Good & Collect.

#10 Lowe’s Firms (LOW)

Income (TTM): $96.0 billion

$96.0 billion Web Revenue (TTM) : $6.7 billion

: $6.7 billion Market Cap: $122.4 billion

$122.4 billion 1-Yr Trailing Complete Return: -16.5%

-16.5% Alternate: NYSE

Lowe’s Firms, Inc. is a house enchancment firm that operates a series of retail shops in the USA and Canada. The corporate was based in 1946 and relies in Mooresville, North Carolina. It’s the second-largest residence enchancment retailer in the USA, behind House Depot. Lowe’s provides a variety of merchandise for residence enchancment, together with home equipment, instruments, {hardware}, lumber, and constructing supplies. The corporate additionally offers set up providers for merchandise equivalent to roofing, siding, and flooring, in addition to restore and upkeep providers by its MyLowe’s program.