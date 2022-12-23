10 Biggest Restaurant Companies

The biggest restaurant firms on the planet are primarily chain operations with a significant worldwide presence. Many have positioned themselves to climate financial cycles by sustaining constant, worthwhile progress over the long run and a few are holding firms that management a wide range of subsidiary chains.

These are the ten largest restaurant firms by income as of Dec. 22, 2022. This listing is restricted to firms which can be publicly traded within the U.S. or Canada, both straight or by means of ADRs. Some international firms might report semiannually, and so might have longer lag occasions.

A few of the shares beneath are solely traded over-the-counter (OTC) within the U.S., not on exchanges. Buying and selling OTC shares usually carry increased buying and selling prices than buying and selling shares on exchanges. This may decrease and even outweigh potential returns.

Income: $32.3 billion

Web Earnings: $3.3 billion

Market Cap: $113.3 billion

1-Yr Trailing Complete Return: -8.5%

Alternate: NASDAQ

Starbucks is the world’s dominant espresso shop-themed chain with greater than 30,000 shops globally. It has each company-owned and licensed shops globally and sells specialty drinks reminiscent of coffees and teas together with contemporary meals gadgets. Starbucks additionally sells branded gadgets outdoors of its shops, reminiscent of roasted entire bean and floor coffees, together with Seattle’s Greatest Espresso; Starbucks and Teavana-branded single-serve merchandise; and ready-to-drink drinks reminiscent of Frappuccino.

Income: $31.9 billion

Web Earnings: $1.4 billion

Market Cap: $40.7 billion

1-Yr Trailing Complete Return: 9.8%

Alternate: OTC Markets

Compass Group PLC gives purchasers with a variety of progressive eating options throughout 5 sectors together with enterprise and trade, training, and senior dwelling. Compass operates in 40 international locations with 55,000 shopper places.

Income: $23.3 billion

Web Earnings: $5.9 billion

Market Cap: $196.4 billion

1-Yr Trailing Complete Return: 3.7%

Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate

McDonald’s is the world’s largest fast-food restaurant chain and one of many best-known model names. The corporate has greater than 38,000 places in about 100 international locations. A pioneer within the quick meals trade, the corporate has maintained constant, reasonable progress by means of inexpensive costs, speedy service, and continually increasing and refreshing its menu choices.

Income: $10 billion

Web Earnings: $908.9 million

Market Cap: $17 billion

1-Yr Trailing Complete Return: .48%

Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate

Darden Eating places owns and operates a line of informal and tremendous eating restaurant chains together with manufacturers reminiscent of Olive Backyard, LongHorn Steakhouse, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, Eddie V’s, and Yard Home. The corporate was spun off from Normal Mills Inc. (GIS) in 1995.

Income: $9.8 billion

Web Earnings: $864 million

Market Cap: $23.4 billion

1-Yr Trailing Complete Return: 16.6%

Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate

A spin-off of Yum! Manufacturers in 2016, Yum China Holdings is a Fortune 500 firm integrated in the USA however headquartered in Shanghai. It operates 1000’s of restaurant places throughout mainland China. Yum China additionally operates all-Chinese language variations of Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and KFC, in addition to native chains.

Income: $8.4 billion

Web Earnings: $808.9 million

Market Cap: $39.5 billion

1-Yr Trailing Complete Return: -17.3%

Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a profitable chain promoting easy, fast-casual Mexican meals, specializing in burritos, tacos, bowls, and related dishes. The corporate operated 3,100 home places in 2022 with further places within the U.S., U.Okay., Canada, France, and Germany.

Income: $6.7 billion

Web Earnings: $1.3 billion

Market Cap: $36.3 billion

1-Yr Trailing Complete Return: -1.6%

Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate

Yum! Manufacturers is the most important quick-service restaurant firm on the planet, with greater than 53,000 eating places in 155 international locations. The corporate is thought for its franchise chains KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and WingStreet. The vast majority of the corporate’s places are franchised by 1,500 companions. Yum! Manufacturers was first established as a spin-off of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) in 1997.

Income: $6.4 billion

Web Earnings: $958 million

Market Cap: $20.2 billion

1-Yr Trailing Complete Return: 17.3%

Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate

Restaurant Manufacturers Worldwide is among the many largest world quick-service restaurant chains on the planet. It was established by the merger of Burger King and Canadian espresso chain Tim Hortons in 2014, then valued at $12.5 billion. It bought Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in 2017. Restaurant Manufacturers operates greater than 29,000 eating places in additional than 100 international locations and territories.

Income: $4.5 billion

Web Earnings: $449.6 million

Market Cap: $12.7 billion

1-Yr Trailing Complete Return: -31.6%

Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate

Domino’s Pizza is the most important pizza firm on the planet, with greater than 19,000 shops in 90 international locations. Domino’s provides a variety of pizza merchandise, reminiscent of conventional hand-tossed pizza, Brooklyn-style pizza, and pizza with crunchy, thick crusts. Greater than 98% of Domino’s shops within the U.S. are franchise-owned.

Income: $4.4 billion

Web Earnings: 104.6 million

Market Cap: $1.8 billion

1-Yr Trailing Complete Return: 4.1%

Alternate: NASDAQ

Bloomin’ Manufacturers is a restaurant holding firm that owns chains together with Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. Bloomin’ Manufacturers has almost 1,500 eating places worldwide.