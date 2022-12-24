10 Biggest Insurance Companies

Insurance coverage corporations present danger administration to people, companies, and institutional purchasers. Though there’s a multitude of various kinds of insurance coverage corporations, the safety ensures cost or reimbursement within the occasion of losses for the insured.

Insurance coverage corporations provide insurance policies providing protection for losses associated to accidents, well being, property, homeownership, skilled legal responsibility, malpractice, and casualty, amongst different areas.

These are the 10 greatest insurance coverage corporations by income as of Dec. 22, 2022. This record is restricted to corporations which might be publicly traded within the U.S. or Canada, both instantly or by means of ADRs.

A few of the shares beneath are solely traded over-the-counter (OTC) within the U.S., not on exchanges. Buying and selling OTC shares usually carry larger buying and selling prices than buying and selling shares on exchanges. This will decrease and even outweigh potential returns.

Income: $253.9 billion

Internet Revenue: -$1.3 billion

Market Cap: $663.6 billion

1-12 months Trailing Whole Return: 4.3%

Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a serious conglomerate and one of many nation’s premier insurance coverage corporations, with further holdings in sectors comparable to rail transportation, utilities and vitality, manufacturing, providers, and retailing.

Berkshire gives major insurance coverage, in addition to reinsurance of property and casualty dangers by means of corporations comparable to GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group, Berkshire Hathaway Major Group, Basic Re, and Nationwide Indemnity Firm.

Income: $156.2 billion

Internet Revenue: $14.7 billion

Market Cap: $114.8 billion

1-12 months Trailing Whole Return: -7.5%

Alternate: OTC Markets

Ping An Insurance coverage gives insurance coverage, monetary providers, and banking. It is without doubt one of the high 50 corporations listed on the Shanghai Inventory Alternate.

Based in 1988, it was China’s first joint-stock insurance coverage firm. Its subsidiaries embody Ping An Life, Ping An Property & Casualty, Ping An Annuity, and Ping An Well being.

Income: $137.4 billion

Internet Revenue: $7.8 billion

Market Cap: $85.3 billion

1-12 months Trailing Whole Return: -1.85%

Alternate: OTC Markets

Allianz is a number one international monetary providers firm, offering services and products from insurance coverage to asset administration. It provides insurance coverage merchandise starting from property and casualty insurance policies to well being and life insurance coverage for company and particular person clients. The corporate is headquartered in Germany.

Income: $107.6 billion

Internet Revenue: $8.2 billion

Market Cap: $64.6 billion

1-12 months Trailing Whole Return: 5.8%

Alternate: OTC Markets

AXA is without doubt one of the world’s main insurance coverage teams with main companies in property and casualty insurance coverage, life insurance coverage, financial savings, and asset administration. A number of insurance coverage corporations merged to create AXA within the Nineteen Nineties.

Income: $71.6 billion

Internet Revenue: $2.4 billion

Market Cap: $56.3 billion

1-12 months Trailing Whole Return: 26.2%

Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate

MetLife, Inc. is a number one international supplier of insurance coverage, annuities, and worker profit applications. With its many subsidiaries and associates, MetLife holds market positions in the US, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Center East, and Africa.

Income: $63.5 billion

Internet Revenue: 328 million

Market Cap: $36.2 billion

1-12 months Trailing Whole Return: 1.2%

Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate

Prudential PLC is a London-based insurance coverage and funding providers firm providing merchandise starting from life, well being, accident, property, and casualty insurance policies to pensions, fairness plans, mortgages, and different monetary providers. Prudential additionally caters to clients in all main international markets.

Income: $59 billion

Internet Revenue: $13.8 billion

Market Cap: $46.7 billion

1-12 months Trailing Whole Return: 21.4%

Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate

American Worldwide Group, Inc. (AIG) is a number one international insurance coverage group offering a variety of property casualty insurance coverage, life insurance coverage, retirement options, and different monetary providers to clients in roughly 70 international locations.

Income: $52.6 billion

Internet Revenue: -$210 million

Market Cap: $35.5 billion

1-12 months Trailing Whole Return: 22.2%

Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate

Allstate Corp. is a frontrunner in private property and casualty merchandise comparable to auto, dwelling, and life insurance coverage. In 2020, Allstate delivered on its “You are in good palms®” motto by means of the Shelter-in-Place Payback, which gave virtually $1 billion again to auto clients over three months.

Income: $47.7 billion

Internet Revenue: $852 million

Market Cap: $74.4 billion

1-12 months Trailing Whole Return: 25.7%

Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate

Progressive Corp. was based in 1937 and is a frontrunner within the auto and householders insurance coverage trade. The corporate additionally provides monetary providers and each business and private insurance coverage merchandise with bundling choices.

Income: $42.1 billion

Internet Revenue: $6.1 billion

Market Cap: $89.1 billion

1-12 months Trailing Whole Return: 17.5%

Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate

Chubb Ltd. is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance coverage firm and the main business traces insurer within the U.S. with operations in 54 international locations and territories. Chubb merchandise embody business and private property and casualty insurance coverage, private accident and supplemental medical health insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance coverage.