10 Biggest Healthcare Companies

The healthcare sector consists of firms that produce medical items, similar to medication and medical gadgets, and firms that present medical providers, similar to medical health insurance or hospital administration.

Listed here are the ten greatest firms within the healthcare area based mostly on income as of Dec. 21, 2022.

This listing is proscribed to firms which might be publicly traded within the U.S. or Canada, both immediately or by way of ADRs.

Income: $315.2 billion

Internet Earnings: $3.2 billion

Market Cap: $124.8 billion

1-Yr Trailing Whole Return: -3.2%

Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate

The mother or father firm of a number one drugstore chain, CVS Well being Corp. is also among the many greatest pharmacy advantages administration (PBM) firms. The corporate’s technique consists of healthcare groups that tackle the “complete” affected person’s bodily and emotional wants, bringing care to the place folks want it, by way of the CVS® HealthHUB™ and MinuteClinic® areas.

Income: $313.1 billion

Internet Earnings]: $19.4 billion

Market Cap: $486.6 billion

1-Yr Trailing Whole Return: -8.9%

Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate

UnitedHealth Group is a medical health insurance firm that additionally supplies knowledge analytics and consulting providers to healthcare suppliers, in addition to pharmacy care providers. Its principal divisions embody UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx.

Income: $272 billion

Internet Earnings: $2.1 billion

Market Cap: $53.3 billion

1-Yr Trailing Whole Return: 61.3%

Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate

McKesson Corp. is a distributor of prescribed drugs and different medical merchandise within the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Working with biopharma firms, care suppliers, pharmacies, producers, and governments, McKesson Corp delivers services to 14 international locations.

Income: $238.6 billion

Internet Earnings: $1.7 billion

Market Cap: $33.9 billion

1-Yr Trailing Whole Return: 34.5%

Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate

AmerisourceBergen Corp. is a distributor of medicines and medical provides, serving to folks entry the healthcare merchandise they want by way of product sourcing and distribution, supporting community-based care, and partnering with producers to deliver merchandise to market.

Income: $187 billion

Internet Earnings: -$1.1 billion

Market Cap: $20.9 billion

1-Yr Trailing Whole Return: 67.7%

Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate

Cardinal Well being is a world producer and distributor of medical and laboratory merchandise and a supplier of efficiency and knowledge options for healthcare amenities. By way of providers like ambulatory surgical procedure facilities, dwelling care, and long-term care, Cardinal Well being serves 90% of all U.s. hospitals and 10,000 specialty doctor workplaces and clinics.

Income: $180 billion

Internet Earnings: $6.6 billion

Market Cap: $100.8 billion

1-Yr Trailing Whole Return: 54.4%

Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate

Cigna is a world well being providers firm with healthcare suppliers, clinics, and amenities serving clients and sufferers in additional than 30 international locations.

Income: $153.2 billion

Internet Earnings: $6.2 billion

Market Cap: $120.5 billion

1-Yr Trailing Whole Return: 16%

Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate

Elevance Well being helps well being at each life stage, providing well being plans and medical, behavioral, pharmacy, and complex-care options that promote complete well being. By way of its associates similar to Anthem and Wellpoint, Elevance Well being gives industrial, Medicare, and Medicaid plans for employers, people, households, and communities.

Income: $141.6 billion

Internet Earnings: $2 billion

Market Cap: $45.5 billion

1-Yr Trailing Whole Return: -2.5%

Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate

Centene Corp. is a managed healthcare firm, specializing in administering government-sponsored applications. With its acquisition of WellCare Well being Plans Inc., Centene elevated its market share in Medicaid, Medicare Benefit, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans throughout 50 states.

Income: $132.7 billion

Internet Earnings: $4.3 billion

Market Cap: $34.2 billion

1-Yr Trailing Whole Return: -15.2%

Alternate: NASDAQ

Walgreens Boots Alliance operates drug shops within the U.S. below the Walgreens and Duane Reade names, and as Boots drug shops globally. The corporate can also be a distributor of medication and medical merchandise, in addition to the mother or father of on-line shops similar to Drugstore.com, VisionDirect.com, and Magnificence.com.

Income: $99.9 billion

Internet Earnings: $29.8 billion

Market Cap: $288.1 billion

1-Yr Trailing Whole Return: -13.2%

Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate

Pfizer is a pacesetter within the pharmaceutical trade with innovation and improvement of merchandise for inner drugs, oncology, immunology, and uncommon illnesses. Pfizer is widely known for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.