10 Biggest Entertainment Companies

The leisure trade features a broad vary of firms offering telecommunications providers, streaming, tv, music, video video games, and reside concert events.

As of Dec. 21, 2022, these are the ten largest leisure firms ranked by income. This checklist is restricted to firms which are publicly traded within the U.S. or Canada, both instantly or by way of ADRs.

A few of the shares under are solely traded over-the-counter (OTC) within the U.S., not on exchanges. Buying and selling OTC shares typically carry greater buying and selling prices than buying and selling shares on exchanges. This will decrease and even outweigh potential returns.

Income: $121.2 billion

Internet Earnings: $5.4 billion

Market Cap: $151.9 billion

1-12 months Trailing Complete Return: -27%

Alternate: NASDAQ

Comcast is a worldwide media and know-how conglomerate that was initially based as a cable firm within the Nineteen Sixties. Within the many years since, Comcast has grown by way of mergers and acquisitions, shopping for main firms together with media conglomerate NBCUniversal, and film producer DreamWorks Animation. Comcast affords broadband, cable and community tv, streaming web, telephone, and different associated merchandise, in addition to tv and movie manufacturing.

Income: $82.7 billion

Internet Earnings: $3.2 billion

Market Cap: $158.7 billion

1-12 months Trailing Complete Return: -40.6%

Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate

Disney is a diversified international leisure firm that operates theme parks, resorts, cruise traces, and broadcast tv networks. The corporate’s most up-to-date addition is the leisure streaming service, Disney+, which launched in 2019, and noticed over 235 million subscribers in 2022.

Income: $31.5 billion

Internet Earnings: $5 billion

Market Cap: $128.3 billion

1-12 months Trailing Complete Return: -51.5%

Alternate: NASDAQ

A worldwide chief in streaming providers, Netflix affords quite a lot of TV and film leisure providers by way of a subscription-based mannequin in 30 languages in 190 nations. The corporate launched the manufacturing of authentic film programming, Netflix Originals, in 2015.

Income: $30 billion

Internet Earnings: $3.1 billion

Market Cap: $11 billion

1-12 months Trailing Complete Return: -38.8%

Alternate: NASDAQ

Paramount delivers premium content material to audiences throughout platforms worldwide by way of streaming, U.S. networks, and international content material distribution. The corporate’s manufacturers, which embrace CBS, Showtime, and BET, attain 4.3 billion subscribers throughout greater than 180 nations.

Income: $26 billion

Internet Earnings: -$5.2 billion

Market Cap: $21.9 billion

1-12 months Trailing Complete Return: -64.3%

Alternate: NASDAQ

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is a worldwide media and leisure firm, providing manufacturers and franchises throughout tv, movie, streaming, and gaming. The corporate combines WarnerMedia’s premium leisure, sports activities, and information property with Discovery’s main non-fiction and worldwide leisure and sports activities companies.

Income: $15.1 billion

Internet Earnings: $190.4 million

Market Cap: $15.8 billion

1-12 months Trailing Complete Return: -35.7%

Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate

Dwell Nation Leisure Inc. works with artists to convey their creativity to life on levels all over the world, answerable for 40,000 exhibits, greater than 100 festivals and promoting 500 million tickets per yr.

Income: $14.6 billion

Internet Earnings: $3.4 billion

Market Cap: $45.8 billion

1-12 months Trailing Complete Return: -21.4%

Alternate: NASDAQ

As a number one web know-how firm based mostly in China, NetEase, Inc., based in 1997, offers premium on-line providers centered round content material creation. The corporate develops and operates a few of China’s hottest and longest-running cellular and PC video games together with Knives Out, LIFEAFTER, and the Lord of the Rings collection.

Income: $14.3 billion

Internet Earnings: $4.4 billion

Market Cap: $53.6 billion

1-12 months Trailing Complete Return: -9.4%

Alternate: OTC Markets

Japanese leisure firm Nintendo develops and sells online game {hardware} and software program. One of the vital well known and established manufacturers within the online game trade, Nintendo has launched acquainted merchandise such because the Recreation Boy, Nintendo Change, and the Tremendous Mario Bros. sport collection.

Income: $14.1 billion

Internet Earnings: $1.1 billion

Market Cap: $16.3 billion

1-12 months Trailing Complete Return: -16.6%

Alternate: NASDAQ

Fox Corp. develops and licenses quite a lot of programming together with information, leisure, sports activities, and different content material. The corporate distributes its programming by way of broadcast and cable tv, direct broadcast satellite tv for pc providers, and on-line streaming video platforms. Fox additionally manages manufacturing amenities together with studios, sound levels, enhancing bays, and theaters.

Income: $10.4 billion

Internet Earnings: $753.1 million

Market Cap: $42.7 billion

1-12 months Trailing Complete Return: -12%

Alternate: OTC Markets

Common Music Group NV operates companies engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content material in additional than 60 territories. By creating recording artists and songwriters, Common produces, distributes, and promotes the preferred and commercially profitable music worldwide.