10 Biggest Car Companies

The automotive business is a vital a part of the worldwide economic system, producing autos that effectively transport folks and items inside nations and throughout total areas. These firms manufacture automobiles, vehicles, vans, and sport utility autos (SUVs). Some even produce bikes, all-terrain autos, and industrial autos like transport vehicles and buses.

The largest auto producers have a big international footprint, promoting autos to shoppers and companies worldwide. These massive firms are primarily headquartered in only a few nations that lead the business; nevertheless, the checklist of the ten largest additionally consists of automotive firms from different nations.

We glance intimately beneath on the 10 largest automotive firms by trailing 12 months (TTM) income as of December 21, 2022. Some firms exterior the U.S. report earnings semi-annually as a substitute of quarterly, so the TTM knowledge could also be older than it’s for firms that report quarterly. This checklist is restricted to publicly traded firms within the U.S. or Canada, both straight or by way of ADRs.

A number of the shares beneath are solely traded over-the-counter (OTC) within the U.S., not on exchanges. This can be as a result of they’re international firms that shouldn’t have sponsored ADRs on conventional exchanges. In consequence, buying and selling OTC shares usually carry increased buying and selling prices than buying and selling shares on exchanges. Moreover these shares could also be topic to international change fluctuations. This will decrease and even outweigh potential returns.

Income (TTM): $284.34 billion

$284.34 billion Internet Revenue (TTM): $19.76 billion

$19.76 billion Market Cap: $81.0 billion

$81.0 billion 1 Yr Return (TTM): -36.5%

-36.5% Alternate: OTC

Volkswagen is a Germany-based multinational automotive manufacturing firm. It develops and produces passenger automobiles, vehicles, and lightweight industrial autos comparable to buses. Car fashions embrace the Tiguan, Golf, Jetta, Passat, and extra. The corporate stopped making its once-popular Volkswagen Beetle compact automotive final 12 months attributable to falling demand for smaller automobiles. Volkswagen’s best-known luxurious manufacturers are Porsche and Audi. The corporate additionally manufactures elements and presents buyer financing and fleet administration providers.

Income (TTM): $270.58 billion

$270.58 billion Internet Revenue (TTM): $20.39 billion

$20.39 billion Market Cap: $189.4 billion

$189.4 billion 1 Yr Return (TTM): -21.8%

-21.8% Alternate: New York Inventory Alternate (NYSE)

Toyota is a Japan-based multinational. It was the primary international producer to construct a dominant market share within the U.S. car market by setting the business normal for effectivity and high quality. Toyota designs and manufactures automobiles, vehicles, minivans, and industrial autos. Car fashions embrace the Corolla, Camry, 4Runner, Tacoma, and the Prius, the hybrid electrical sedan. Lexus is the corporate’s luxurious automotive division. Toyota additionally produces elements and equipment and gives sellers and clients with financing.

#3 Stellantis (STLA)

Income (TTM): $181.58 billion

$181.58 billion Internet Revenue (TTM): $16.97 billion

$16.97 billion Market Cap: $45.2 billion

$45.2 billion 1 Yr Return (TTM): -15.8%

-15.8% Alternate: NASDAQ

Stellantis is a multinational automaker that was created in 2021 by way of the merger of French automaker Groupe PSA and Italian-American automaker FCA (Fiat Chrysler Vehicles). The corporate is likely one of the largest automakers on the planet, with a powerful presence in Europe, North America, and South America. Stellantis presents a variety of autos, together with passenger automobiles, vehicles, vans, and SUVs, beneath varied manufacturers together with Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel, Vauxhall, Jeep, Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler. The corporate is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Income (TTM): $156.23 billion

$156.23 billion Internet Revenue (TTM): $25.64 billion

$25.64 billion Market Cap: $70.2 billion

$70.2 billion 1 Yr Return (TTM): -6.0%

-6.0% Alternate: OTC

Mercedes Benz is a Germany-based multinational car producer. The corporate manufactures passenger automobiles, vans, off-road autos, and industrial autos like transport vehicles and buses. It produces autos beneath a number of manufacturers, together with Daimler, Mercedes-Benz, FUSO, Western Star, and extra. Mercedez Benz additionally presents financing and leasing packages for purchasers and sellers.

Income (TTM): $151.74 billion

$151.74 billion Internet Revenue (TTM): $9.01 billion

$9.01 billion Market Cap: $46.1 billion

$46.1 billion 1 Yr Return (TTM): -39.0%

-39.0% Alternate: NYSE

Ford is a multinational automotive producer based mostly in Michigan. The corporate develops, manufactures, and providers automobiles, SUVs, vans, and vehicles. Car fashions embrace the Fusion, Mustang, Edge, Escape, F-150, Ranger, and extra. The corporate additionally gives vehicle-related financing and leasing.

#6 Common Motors (GM)

Income (TTM): $147.21 billion

$147.21 billion Internet Revenue (TTM): $9.68 billion

$9.68 billion Market Cap: $50.0 billion

$50.0 billion 1 Yr Return (TTM): -34.6%

-34.6% Alternate: NYSE

Common Motors (GM) is a multinational car producer. The corporate designs and manufactures automobiles, vehicles, and car elements. It has been a pacesetter within the growth of electrical automobiles, first with the Chevy Volt and its successor, the Chevy Bolt. It operates beneath 4 main car manufacturers: GMC, Chevrolet, Cadillac, and Buick. The corporate additionally presents automotive financing.

Income (TTM): $126.17 billion

$126.17 billion Internet Revenue (TTM): $5.29 billion

$5.29 billion Market Cap: $39.8 billion

$39.8 billion 1 Yr Return (TTM): -11.1%

-11.1% Alternate: NYSE

Honda is a Japan-based multinational car firm. It manufactures passenger automobiles, vehicles, vans, all-terrain autos, bikes, and associated elements. Car fashions embrace the Civic, Accord, Perception Hybrid, Passport, Odyssey, Match and extra. Acura is the corporate’s luxurious automotive division. The corporate additionally gives monetary and insurance coverage providers.

Income (TTM): $74.86 billion

$74.86 billion Internet Revenue (TTM): $11.19 billion

$11.19 billion Market Cap: $435.0 billion

$435.0 billion 1 Yr Return (TTM): -54.1%

-54.1% Alternate: NASDAQ

Tesla is a producer of electrical autos and clear power options. Tesla manufactures 4 electrical fashions, the Mannequin 3, Mannequin Y, Mannequin S, and Mannequin X. Every mannequin is able to speeds of greater than 135 miles per hour and might speed up from 0-60 in lower than 4.8 seconds. All of them have a variety of greater than 320 miles and generate greater than 346 horsepower. Tesla gives financing for retail clients.

#9 Nissan Motors (NSANY)

Income (TTM): $73.73 billion

$73.73 billion Internet Revenue (TTM): $0.9 billion

$0.9 billion Market Cap: $12.7 billion

$12.7 billion 1 Yr Return (TTM): -33.4%

-33.4% Alternate: OTC

Nissan is a Japan-based multinational automotive firm. It designs and manufactures passenger autos, forklifts, marine gear, and associated elements. Car fashions embrace the Altima, Maxima, Sentra, Versa, Pathfinder, Rogue, Titan, and its LEAF electrical automotive. The corporate’s luxurious division is Infiniti. The corporate additionally presents financing and leasing providers.

#10 BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY)

Income (TTM): $51.37 billion

$51.37 billion Internet Revenue (TTM): $1.48 billion

$1.48 billion Market Cap: $74.7 billion

$74.7 billion 1 Yr Return (TTM): -18.0%

-18.0% Alternate: OTC

BYD Co. Ltd. is a Chinese language multinational company that makes a speciality of the design, growth, and manufacture of a variety of merchandise, together with electrical autos, batteries, photo voltaic panels, and different renewable power merchandise. The corporate is headquartered in Shenzhen, China and has operations in additional than 50 nations all over the world. BYD is thought for its management within the electrical car business and has a powerful presence in each the passenger automotive and industrial car markets. Along with its core companies, BYD additionally has a major presence within the renewable power sector and is a number one provider of photo voltaic panels and power storage programs.