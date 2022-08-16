10 best puzzle games of 2000s (one for each year)

Puzzle video games are primarily targeted on logical and mental difficulties. Nevertheless, they might embrace time-pressure or different energetic elements every so often.

Though many motion and journey video games have riddles, similar to getting inaccessible issues, an actual puzzle recreation emphasizes problem-solving because the core gameplay exercise.

These video games continuously comprise shapes, colours, or symbols that gamers should manipulate straight or not directly right into a specified sample. As a substitute of giving a random array of issues to finish, puzzle video games often present a sequence of related riddles which might be variations on a single subject.

The theme is perhaps sample identification, reasoning, or course of comprehension. These titles usually function a primary algorithm through which customers maneuver recreation items on a grid, platform, or different interactive areas.

They need to resolve puzzles to satisfy some win situations, permitting them to enter the next part.

Finishing every riddle typically results in an more and more harder process, whereas some video games keep away from players getting weary by delivering straightforward phases among the many tougher ones. Puzzle video games have given rise to titles that seem and carry out solely in a different way from each other whereas but falling squarely inside the puzzle style. This occurred swiftly.

Puzzle players distorted time and house, created exceptional machines, and journeyed to fantastical places all through the subsequent few years as puzzle titles grew considerably.

Most gratifying puzzle video games of 2000s

1) Pokemon Puzzle League (2000)

Gotta catch em all! (Picture by way of Nintendo)

Platform(s) : Nintendo 64

: Nintendo 64 Launch date: September 25, 2000

Developed by Nintendo Software program Expertise and launched by Nintendo for the Nintendo 64, Pokemon Puzzle League is a puzzle recreation within the Puzzle League collection. The gameplay focuses on puzzle-based ways within the grid-based type of the title.

To progress to new ranges, gamers should battle the sport’s trainers and gymnasium leaders, similar to these in Pokemon Crimson, Blue, and Yellow. It is one of many quite a few video games primarily based on the Pokemon anime, and it stars Ash Ketchum, his Pikachu, Brock, Misty, the Kanto Fitness center Leaders, and different characters from the present.

2) Bejeweled (2001)

No extra strikes (Photographs by way of PopCap video games)

Platform(s) : Home windows, macOS, Flash, Palm OS, Home windows Cellular, BlackBerry 10, Java ME, iOS, Android, Home windows Telephone, Xbox, Fb

: Home windows, macOS, Flash, Palm OS, Home windows Cellular, BlackBerry 10, Java ME, iOS, Android, Home windows Telephone, Xbox, Fb Launch date: Could 30, 2001

PopCap Video games’ Bejeweled (also called Bejeweled Deluxe in some editions) is a tile-matching puzzle recreation launched for browsers in 2001. The developer’s debut title below its current identify, Bejeweled, requires lining up three or extra multi-colored gems to clear them off the taking part in board, with chain reactions probably following.

Bejeweled started as a Java on-line browser recreation known as Diamond Mine earlier than being remodeled right into a retail model and printed for PCs on Could 30, 2001, below the identify Bejeweled Deluxe.

The puzzle recreation has bought over 10 million copies and has been downloaded over 150 million occasions. It was adopted by a number of sequels and spin-offs, together with a direct sequel in 2004.

3) Worms Blast (2002)

In case you hate worms and love destruction, that is the sport for you (photographs by way of Ubisoft Group 17)

Platform(s) : Home windows, PlayStation 2, GameCube, Recreation Boy Advance, Mac OS X

: Home windows, PlayStation 2, GameCube, Recreation Boy Advance, Mac OS X Launch date: October 24, 2002

Worms Blast is a puzzle recreation much like Puzzle Bobble, however with just a few key variations and gameplay parts borrowed from Worms video games. Gamers should colour blocks on a hexagonal grid as an alternative of releasing and matching bubbles.

Not like different Bust-A-Transfer variations, the character could transfer proper and left whereas crusing in a ship. Weapons similar to bazookas, grenades, and dynamites can be utilized to shoot on the blocks, coloring them on impression.

Holding down the fireplace button, like within the major, artillery-based Worms video games, will increase the weapon’s energy, impacting the space it travels.

4) Puzzle Pirates (2003)

Shiver me timbers, puzzles ho! (Photographs by way of Three Rings Design)

Platform(s) : Any with Java, incl. Home windows, Mac, Linux,

: Any with Java, incl. Home windows, Mac, Linux, Launch date: December 8, 2003

Three Rings Design created Puzzle Pirates (also called Yohoho! Puzzle Pirates) is a massively multiplayer on-line recreation (later owned by Gray Havens LLC). Customers assume the position of a pirate, crusing the excessive seas and stealing cash (“items of eight”) from rival ships (human or computer-controlled).

Puzzles function the engine for Puzzle Pirates’ gameplay. To effectively sail a ship, players play puzzle video games depicting labor on the sails for velocity, pumping bilge water from the ship, and carpentry to restore any injury the ship could maintain.

Tons of of fellow Pirates flood these Isles and Sea-lanes.

Puzzle Pirates is a massively multiplayer on-line role-playing recreation, or MMORPG, for pirates who get pleasure from acronyms. Pirates can roam the nation and cruise the thirty-seven seas with their gangs.

The related puzzle recreation begins at any time when a participant’s pirate sails, battles, or navigates. Good puzzle fixing ends in triumphs and huge winnings for them and their fellow pirates.

So, Yohoho! supplies customers with puzzling pleasure in a socio-piratical state of affairs, the place every puzzle recreation contributes to the bigger story of their pirate, their Crew, and the ocean world.

5) Mario vs. Donkey Kong (2004)

Mario and Kong in motion (Photographs by way of Nintendo Software program Expertise)

Platform(s) : Recreation Boy Advance, Nintendo DS/ DSi/ 3DS, WiiU

: Recreation Boy Advance, Nintendo DS/ DSi/ 3DS, WiiU Launch date: Could 24, 2004

Mario vs. Donkey Kong is a 2004 puzzle-platform recreation developed by Nintendo Software program Expertise and launched for the Recreation Boy Advance. It’s a non secular successor to Donkey Kong that was launched on the Recreation Boy in 1994.

The title’s first sequel, Mario vs. Donkey Kong 2: March of the Minis, was printed on September 25, 2006, for the Nintendo DS. It was later printed on the 3DS Digital Console on December 16, 2011, and on the Wii U on February 9, 2017.

The sport thought depends on a mixture of platform and puzzle parts, forcing Mario to find keys, open a locked door, and save mini-Marios.

6) Chuzzle (2005)

Sootballs go pop when matched accurately (Photographs by way of Rapisoft)

Platform(s) : Home windows, Macintosh, Java ME, iOS, Android

: Home windows, Macintosh, Java ME, iOS, Android Launch date: Could 12, 2005

Chuzzle is a tile-matching puzzle recreation created by Rapisoft Video games and launched by PopCap Video games. It entails connecting three or extra Chuzzles.

Gamers are given 66-board multi-colored fuzzballs nicknamed “Chuzzles,” which are available in eight hues. Rows and columns are moved by dragging them.

When moved exterior the grid, the rows and columns “wrap.” Chuzzles on the left reappear on the fitting, high reappear on the underside, and vice versa.

The title’s major purpose is to hyperlink three or extra Chuzzles of the identical hue. When three or extra Chuzzles are related, they pop and fly off the board, whereas extra Chuzzles descend from the highest, probably inflicting cascades.

7) Bookworm Adventures Deluxe (2006)

Books are your BFF (Photographs by way of PopCap video games)

Platform(s): PC

PC Launch date: November 28, 2006

Bookworm Adventures is a word-forming puzzle recreation that’s the sequel to PopCap Video games’ Bookworm. Launched in November 2006, it combines the “construct phrases from units of letters” a part of Bookworm with many features of a role-playing puzzle recreation.

Bookworm Adventures was named “Downloadable Recreation of the Yr” on the 2007 Interactive Achievement Awards. The title additionally obtained three Zeeby awards: Finest Phrase & Trivia Recreation of 2006, Finest Recreation Design of 2006, and Finest Story/Narrative of 2006.

8) Puzzle Quest: Problem of the Warlords (2007)

Great thing about a puzzle is the thought course of behind it (Photographs by way of Infinity Plus Two)

Platform(s): Nintendo DS, PlayStation Transportable, Home windows, Xbox 360, Mac OS X, PlayStation 2, Wii, PlayStation 3, iOS, Cellular, Nintendo Swap

Nintendo DS, PlayStation Transportable, Home windows, Xbox 360, Mac OS X, PlayStation 2, Wii, PlayStation 3, iOS, Cellular, Nintendo Swap Launch date: March 16, 2007

Puzzle Quest: Problem of the Warlords is a puzzle recreation created by Infinite Interactive and launched by D3 Writer. The sport incorporates features of role-playing and tile-matching.

In a standard role-playing puzzle title, customers management their character concerning the recreation’s realm, encountering monsters and different opponents to battle, achieve expertise and acquire wealth.

Combats happen on a board much like Bejeweled, and by matching coloured gems, fighters could cause injury to their opponents, solid spells, or execute different actions that impression the stream of the sport.

9) World of GOO (2008)

“The final of the Goo Balls” (Photographs by way of 2D Boy)

Platform(s): Wii, Microsoft Home windows, OS X, Linux, iOS, Android, BlackBerry OS, Nintendo Swap

Wii, Microsoft Home windows, OS X, Linux, iOS, Android, BlackBerry OS, Nintendo Swap Launch date: October 13, 2008

World of Goo is a puzzle recreation created and distributed by indie recreation developer 2D Boy. On October 13, 2008, it was launched on the Microsoft Home windows and Wii platforms, with extra releases on Nintendo Swap, Mac OS X, Linux, and quite a few cellular units.

World of Goo is a physics-based puzzle recreation the place players use little balls of goo to construct bridges and related constructions over chasms and obstacles to help different goo balls in reaching a goal level, with the target of utilizing as few goo balls as doable to construct this constructing.

10) Crayon Physics Deluxe (2009)

Scribble scribble the ball to the target (Photographs by way of Kloonigames)

Platform(s): Home windows

Home windows Launch date: January 7, 2009

Crayon Physics Deluxe is a puzzle recreation created by Petri Purho and printed on January 7, 2009. It even took up the primary award on the Unbiased Video games Pageant.

It strongly focuses on two-dimensional physics fashions similar to gravity, mass, kinetic vitality, and momentum switch.

The purpose of every degree in Crayon Physics Deluxe is to information the ball from a predefined beginning place such that it contacts all the stars at that degree. Gravity impacts the ball and virtually every little thing else on the display.

Gamers can not management the ball straight however should have an effect on its motion by portray tangible issues on the display. Relying on how the merchandise is drawn, it turns into a tough floor, a pivot level, a wheel, or a rope.

It might then work together with the ball by hitting it, giving it a floor to roll on, pulling, carrying, or throwing the ball, and so forth.

Notice: This text is subjective and displays the creator’s opinion.