The 10 Best Netflix Shows To Watch In 2022

Do you love spending your free time binge-watching Netflix? Well, in that case, you are not alone!! There’s a mammoth of Netflix original shows to entertain viewers of all kinds and preferences. But with so many great shows to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of the 10 best Netflix shows that you should add to your playlist. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed!

A Guide to the 10 Best Netflix Shows

Here, we’ve compiled the 10 best Netflix shows that are worth adding to your collection. Get your Netflix subscription, grab some snacks, and enjoy these original series with your near and dear ones. So, let’s get started!!

1. The Witcher

The Witcher is based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski. The show follows the story of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter who is trying to find his place in the world. The show is full of action, adventure, and romance.

This Netflix series has been praised for its amazing visuals and special effects. The fight scenes are particularly well-done and are sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The acting is also very good, with lead actor Henry Cavill giving an outstanding performance as Geralt. If you’re looking for a new show to watch on Netflix, be sure to check out The Witcher.

2. Cobra Kai

If you’re looking for a great show to watch on Netflix, Cobra Kai is a great option. The show is set in the Karate Kid universe and follows the story of Johnny Lawrence, the antagonist from the original movie. It is full of action, humor, and heart, and sure to keep you entertained from start to finish.

Cobra Kai is a must-watch for any fan of the Karate Kid movies. It’s well-written and entertaining, and it has something for everyone. So whether you’re a diehard fan of Karate or you’re just looking for a great show to watch on Netflix, Cobra Kai is definitely worth giving a try.

3. Vampire Diaries

The Vampire Diaries is a popular show on Netflix that tells the story of a group of friends who are trying to survive in a world full of vampires. The show is set in the town of Mystic Falls, Virginia, and follows the characters as they battle vampires, werewolves, and other supernatural creatures.

The Vampire Diaries is a suspenseful and action-packed show that will keep you glued for hours. It features strong performances from its cast, including Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, and Nina Dobrev. The show has a great mix of humor and drama, and it will keep you hooked from start to finish.

4. Squid Game

Squid Game is one of the best Netflix shows out there, based on a group of friends who get together to play an online game called “Squid Game.” The show is funny, heartwarming, and full of adventure.

The characters are lovable and the story is engaging. You’ll find yourself rooting for the squid game team as they try to save the world from certain doom.

5. Lupin

If you’re looking for a thrilling, edge-of-your-seat crime drama, then Lupin is the show for you. The show follows Assane Diop, a man who is out for revenge after his father was framed for a crime he didn’t commit. The show is full of twists and turns, and you never quite know what’s going to happen next.

6. Bridgerton

Bridgerton is a heartwarming period drama that will transport you back in time. The show is set in Regency England and follows the lives of the Bridgerton family. It is full of romance, drama, and intrigue, and you’ll quickly become invested in the lives of the characters.

Bridgerton is also visually stunning, with opulent costumes and settings. The music is also very catchy, and you’ll find yourself humming the tunes long after you’ve finished watching. If you’re looking for a feel-good show that will make you laugh, cry, and fall in love, Bridgerton is definitely worth watching.

7. Dead to me

The show stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as two women who become friends after meeting at a grief counseling group. It is incredibly well-written and the acting is superb. Applegate and Cardellini have great chemistry together and their characters are both very relatable.

8. The Eddy

The Eddy is a French drama television series that debuted on Netflix in May 2020. The show was created and directed by Damien Chazelle, best known for his work in the film La La Land. The Eddy follows a jazz club owner in Paris as he tries to keep the club afloat while dealing with personal issues. The show has been praised for its realistic portrayal of the music industry and its complex characters.

9. Big Mouth

Big Mouth is a comedy show, depicting a group of teenagers who are navigating the ups and downs of adolescence. The show is hilariously funny, but it also tackles some serious topics, like body image, sexuality, and anxiety.

The cast of Big Mouth is excellent. They all bring something unique to the table and they have great chemistry with each other. The show also has some amazing guest stars, like John Mulaney, Jenny Slate, and Jordan Peele.

10. The Queen’s Gambit

The Queen’s Gambit is one of the best Netflix shows that has been getting a lot of attention lately. The show is about a young girl named Beth Harmon who is a chess prodigy. The show follows Beth as she competes in chess tournaments and tries to become the best player in the world.

The Queen’s Gambit has been praised for its strong female lead, its interesting plot, and its amazing chess scenes. The show has been getting a lot of positive reviews and has quickly become one of the most popular shows on Netflix.

Conclusion

That’s all about the list of the 10 best Netflix shows. We think there’s something for everyone on this list, and we can’t wait to see what else Netflix has in store for us in the future. If you have any suggestions for other great shows that we should check out, let us know in the comments below!

