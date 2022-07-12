10 Best Hulu Shows 2022 – A Guide to Create a New Playlist!!

Hulu is a great way to catch up on your favorite shows without having to miss any episodes. This platform entertains all kinds of viewers, be it a comic lover or thrill junkie. However, it can really tough to keep an account on every single show released or streaming on the platform. But don’t you worry about it as we are here to help. To save your time and effort, our experts have compiled the best Hulu shows for those who have already taken a subscription. These options are sure to keep you entertained. So, let’s get started.

A Guide to the Top 10 Hulu Shows 2022

Here’s a complete guide to the top 10 best Hulu shows that are worth binge-watching. So, grab some snacks and settle in for some A-grade streaming.

1. Maggie

Maggie is an excellent show that you should add to your Hulu queue. It is the story of a young girl who is trying to find her place in the world after the death of her mother. It is a sitcom about a psychic woman who can see people’s futures.

But this gift is actually more of a curse, as Maggie. discovers some unsettling things about her friends and their relationships. The show is well-written and heartbreakingly realistic, and it will keep you hooked from beginning to end.

2. Under the Banner of Heaven

One of the best Hulu shows that you can watch is “Under the Banner of Heaven”. This show is about a family who is forced to flee their home due to religious persecution. They end up traveling across the country and eventually find refuge in a religious cult. The show is full of suspense and will keep you glued to your screen.

3. The Bear

This show follows a group of park rangers as they try to keep the park safe from dangerous and unpredictable bears. It is filled with action and adventure, and it is sure to keep viewers entertained. The Bear is one of the best Hulu shows because it is funny, suspenseful, and filled with cliffhangers that leave viewers wanting more.

4. Harlots

Harlots is a dark and twisted take on the classic British soap opera. The show follows the lives of prostitutes in Victorian London, and it is very well done.

The acting is excellent, and the plot is compelling. The show has some strong feminist messages, and it explores themes such as addiction and sexual exploitation. Harlots is definitely one of the best Hulu shows to watch out for.

5. Marvel Runaways

Marvel Runaways features young superheroes that must band together to take on the adult world. The show follows the Marvel Comics story of a group of teenage runaway mutants who must fight against their enemies while trying to hide their powers from the public.

The series is well-written and features action and adventure that will keep viewers hooked from beginning to end. It is perfect for anyone looking for a good Hulu show that doesn’t involve any reality TV shows.

6. Dollface

Dollface is a horror show that is based on true events. It follows the story of a woman named Emily who moves to a new house with her boyfriend. Soon after, she starts to experience strange things happening in her home.

First, she finds dolls that have been mutilated and bloodied. Then, she starts to hear strange noises coming from her dollhouse. Emily is soon consumed by the dollhouse and its inhabitants, and it is up to her friends and family to save her from herself.

Dollface is an intense and terrifying show that will leave you disturbed for hours after watching it. If you’re looking for a good Hulu show that will keep you glued to your screen, Dollface should be at the top of your list.

7. High Fidelity

High Fidelity is one of the best Hulu Shows because it is a heart-wrenching drama that will make you feel all the feels. The show follows the story of Bob, who has been in a band with his friends since they were kids. When they decide to break up and go their separate ways, Bob is forced to face the reality that he may never be able to find someone who can match him musically.

The show is beautifully shot and features amazing acting from all of the cast. It is definitely worth watching if you are looking for an emotionally charged Hulu Show.

8. Shrill

If you’re looking for a Hulu show that will make you laugh and cry, look no further than Shrill. This show follows the lives of three women as they navigate their way through life in New York City.

The first season of Shrill is full of hilarious moments, but it also has a few heart-wrenching scenes. For example, one scene features the protagonist, Aidy Bryant, discussing her abortion with her best friend. It’s an emotional and powerful scene that will touch your heart.

Shrill is also great for people who love rom-coms. The show features several scenes where characters fall in love and fight for each other. It’s a fun and light show that will make you feel all the feels.

9. Pam and Tommy

Pam and Tommy is all about a couple who are trying to rebuild their lives after being hit hard by the tragedy. The show is full of heartwarming moments and great characters.

Hulu has a wide variety of shows that are sure to appeal to everyone, no matter what their tastes are. If you’re looking for something fun to watch on Hulu, be sure to check out this great option.

10. Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building is a thrill-a-minute mystery show that follows the investigations of a team of detectives working at a top-secret crime lab. The show is full of twists and turns, and it will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a new way to spend your free time, Hulu might be the streaming service for you. With its extensive catalog of shows, this platform has something for everyone. From classic sitcoms to heart-wrenching dramas, Hulu has something to offer every type of viewer. So whether you’re looking for a quick fix or want to explore an entire genre, these best Hulu shows have got you covered. So what are you waiting for? Start streaming today!

