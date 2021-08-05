10 awesome fusions of cult manga characters
Since its release in the late 1980s, Dragon Ball has been a never-ending phenomenon. As a true model of Shonen Nekketsu, Akira Toriyama’s universe is still very successful despite the years. The proof is that while we wait impatiently for the new movie Dragon Ball Super (which recently unveiled its first teaser), we discover new fan art every day, often great.
Today we are interested in the work of an artist, Greytonano, who envisions (among other things) fusions between the different characters of Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT and Dragon Ball Super on his Instagram page. You can also find majin versions of two iconic characters from the saga.
Frieza + Jiren
Broly + Omega Shenron
Jiren + Son Goku Super Blue
Zeno + Boo
Dabra + Boo
Krillin + Tenshinhan
Satan + Boo
PICCOLO + krillin
Baby goku
Majin Krillin
MAJIN SATAN
Majin Goku
His Instagram account also features original fan art, such as a fusion between Piccolo and Genos, one of the protagonists of One-Punch Man, as well as portraits of Naruto, Sasuke or Guts (the main character of Berserk), in a style reminiscent of the reminiscent of Dragon Ball Z In other drawings, this talented artist disguises himself as Thor (Marvel) or Saitama (from One-Punch Man). Not to mention the fan art from Attack on Titan, Joker or Invicible.
