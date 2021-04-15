10 annoying anime that you will never admit

We all know the Japanese appetite for lustful, even embarrassing delusions that can be found in an anime. Whatever you can say, they’re an integral part of the manga universe and remain a style in their own right, as remarkable as a good classic Shonen or His. A few weeks ago we featured a selection of 10 must-have ecchi animes. You gave us several titles in the title of the article and on our Facebook page – and we thank you! Place yourself in round 2 today with a new selection.

Citrus fruits – I love you, neither do I.

After her mother remarried, Yuzu, a young kogaru – a girl who adopts a style of dress that consists of wearing the school uniform outside of class – is forced to attend a very strict female high school, especially when it comes to appearance.

From day one, she comes into conflict with the president of the BDE – Mei, a strict and cold student – and begins to hate her. Out of luck: the two high school girls have to share their room, which will lead to some pretty daring scenes …

happy sugar life – love has no age?

High school student Sato Matsuzaka has a reputation for being a simple girl and connects friends. One day she meets a little girl – 8-year-old Shio – and immediately falls in love with her, despite her age difference. The latter, abandoned by her mother, is finally taken care of by Sato. The two girls will do anything to protect their love and will even commit murders.

Goblin butcher – evil little demons

In a world of fantasy, many adventurers who wish for fortune and fame flock to the Adventurers’ Guild. A young rookie priestess joins a group, but the group is quickly slaughtered by a group of goblins – little demons of low rank.

She is rescued by the Goblin Slayer, a mysterious armored adventurer whose only obsession is to exterminate all goblins. Special feature of the latter: They are supporters of rape and torture, the main victims of which are women. To see if you have a thing for voyeurism.

Monster musume no iru nichijo – sexy myths

In Japan, the existence of mythical creatures (mermaids, centaurs, harpies, etc.) has been disclosed by the government. In order to integrate them, an exchange program between the species has been initiated.

Kimihito Kurusu is assigned a specific miia, a half-human, half-serpent creature. From then on, he meets several new female creatures who keep evolving him. Between obscene humor and assumed fan service, there’s almost something that will make you fantasize about all of the mythology.

Manyu Hiken-cho – the breast dictatorship

In Japan during the Taiheimiji era, the Manyuu clan gave the government their full support. The peculiarity of the latter is that it is essential to have a generous chest in order to belong. Without this precious attribute, any girl is considered useless. The clan also has a secret scroll that contains all of the secrets of breast augmentation! Chifusa, the warrior known as the heiress of the clan, then leads a crusade against this dictatorship of the breasts.

Queen Blade – all naked in the arena!

We follow the adventures of Leina, a warrior who ran away to reach the Queen’s capital. Every 4 years a tournament is organized there – the Queen’s Blade – with which the strongest and sexiest warrior can be determined. The anime consists of a series of fights as part of this competition, in which light outfits and generous feminine attributes are essential. Not to take at face value, this anime with as silly a concept as it is believed is heartwarming, if anything, that you don’t get the slightest bit of the script.

sekirei – human or almost

Tokyo, 2020. Minato Sahashi is a little uncomfortable with women and is prone to stress. Despite his intelligence, his lack of confidence and fear make him seem like an idiot. One day he meets Musubi, a girl who fell from the sky and turns out to be Sekirei, an extraterrestrial creature whose genetic code is similar to that of humans. Minato then learns that he is his Ashikabi – a person with special genes that are able to “maximize” the powers of the Sekirei. The two find themselves in a kind of battle royale that allows them to discover the creatures’ generous plasticity.

Seikon no Qwaser – the holy milk of power

We follow the adventures of two students from St Mikhailov Academy, Mafuyu Oribe and his adoptive sister Tomo, after their encounter with a boy with mysterious powers, Aleksander Herr. The latter is a Qwaser: a person who is able to manipulate an element of the periodic table (iron, oxygen, helium, etc.). To use it, he uses soma, a liquid resource found in women’s breasts. The Academy is then embroiled in a bloody battle against other Qwasers. A raw and violent anime in which torture rhymes with erotic lactation.

how not to summon a demon lord – in the service of his slaves

Suddenly transferred to the world of his favorite MMORPG – Cross Reverie – Takuma Sakamoto then becomes the demon king Diablo. The two girls who summoned him – Rem, a human-cat hybrid, and Shera, a busty elf – mistakenly become his slaves for being bewitched by themselves. Takuma will eventually take on his role in the game, helping Rem and Shera with his advanced knowledge of the universe. Despite the two girls in his service, the adventure will not be easy.

Trinity seven – scantily clad magicians

We follow the adventures of Kasuga Arata, an evil and perverted teenager who lives with his cousin Hijiri. One day he discovers that the life he leads is just an artificial creation from a mysterious spellbook, that his home world has been destroyed and his cousin has disappeared. The boy then decides to join the Magus Academy and become a magician in order to save her. The most powerful magicians in the school, the Trinity Seven, are forced to teach him the art of magic despite the boy’s lustful inclinations.