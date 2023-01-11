Wednesday, January 11, 2023
1 Thing About Austin Butler's Golden Globe Speech Had Fans All Shook Up
Nidhi Gandhi

Austin Butler’s Golden Globe acceptance speech had audiences listening carefully ― and never simply due to his heartfelt shoutout to Elvis Presley’s household.

Many sharp-eared followers seen that Butler, who received Greatest Actor in a Movement Image – Drama on the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday for his beautiful portrayal of Elvis, nonetheless sounded distinctly just like the King. And a few suspicious minds even theorized he was doing the voice on goal.

Folks have made this remark prior to now, saying that his post-“Elvis” voice sounds distinctly deeper than in roles and interviews he had previous to taking pictures the Baz Luhrmann movie. Butler himself even poked enjoyable on the hypothesis in his “Saturday Evening Reside” monologue final month.

Following his acceptance speech, Butler talked about his obvious vocal transformation within the press room.

“I don’t suppose I sound like him nonetheless, however I assume I have to ’trigger I hear it lots,” he stated in a video published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Austin Butler accepts the Greatest Actor in a Movement Image – Drama award for “Elvis.”

The actor then likened engaged on “Elvis” to residing out of the country for a very long time.

“I had three years the place that was my solely focus in life, so I’m certain that there’s simply items of my DNA that can all the time be linked in that means,” he stated.

