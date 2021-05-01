1. Global Automotive Airbag Silicone Market The global agricultural micronutrient market is expected to be worth USD 3.8 billion in 2020, rising to USD 5.6 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period.

The agricultural micronutrient market is expected to expand due to factors such as rising soil micronutrient deficiencies and rising knowledge about food security.

Micronutrients are required by plants for healthy growth. Certain biochemical functions associated with plant metabolism and plant growth are associated with micronutrients. Conventionally, farmers focussed on phosphate, nitrogen, potash, but lately, due to increased pest infestation and plant diseases, farmers are now focussing on increased adoption of various micronutrients.

Trends:

In the forecast period of 2020-2027, technological advances in the production of agricultural micronutrients, as well as rapid growth, are expected to generate new opportunities for the agricultural micronutrient market.

Since cereals are the most commonly consumed crop on the planet, the cereals & grains segment is expected to rise at the fastest rate. Food consumption is increasing in developing countries due to rising population and economic growth. Soil texture, pH impact, climatic variability, and organic matter are all factors that influence micronutrient availability in soil. The availability of micronutrients in the soil decreases as the pH rises. Crop growth is limited by a lack of micronutrients in the soil. If left unchecked, this will have a direct impact on crop production as well as decrease the efficiency with which macronutrient fertilizers are applied.

Market Drivers:

Increased deficiency of essential minerals in the soil needed for plant growth, such as zinc, copper, and iron, among others, is a major factor driving the growth of the agricultural micronutrient market. Other major factors driving the growth of the agricultural micronutrient market include increasing soil pollution around the world and research activities on the production and introduction of low-cost agricultural micronutrients.

A bad diet can be blamed for an increase in the incidence of micronutrient deficiency in people. Micronutrient deficiencies in agricultural soil reduce crop yield and nutritional quality, as well as have an adverse effect on human health. Micronutrient deficiencies can cause a variety of health problems in people. It’s also possible that it’ll boost the mortality rate.

Opportunities:

The global population is increasing tremendously. According to the Population Reference Bureau (PRB), the global human population is projected to increase by 75 million people each year, or 1.1 percent. As a result, the world’s population is projected to hit 9.9 billion in 2050, up from an estimated 7.4 billion in 2017. As the world’s population rises, so does the demand for food. An increasing population means a growing appetite, and a growing appetite means agriculture can play a larger role in the world’s future. Since the number of arable acres is only projected to increase modestly, agricultural farmers would need to become more effective and profitable in order to feed an increasing world of hungry people. At the same time, crop production will continue to be hampered by unpredictably harsh weather, such as drought, flooding, and extreme heat, among other factors.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had devastated agricultural micronutrient supply chains, as many countries were under lockdown and had closed their borders to prevent the virus from spreading. Strict containment regulations implemented by various governments, as well as protective measures to monitor the outbreak’s effects, had resulted in substantial transportation restrictions of agricultural micronutrients

Key Players:

