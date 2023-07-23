1 Dead in Odesa as Russia Strikes Cathedral and Apartment Buildings

The civilian toll is rising in Odesa, the Ukrainian port metropolis that has been below relentless assault by Russian forces previously week after the Kremlin pulled out of an settlement that allowed for the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.

One individual died and 19 others, together with 4 kids, have been injured in Russian missile strikes on Odesa in a single day Sunday, in keeping with Ukrainian officers. A minimum of six residential buildings and an Orthodox cathedral have been broken within the assault. Dozens of vehicles have been additionally broken and lots of residents have been left with out energy.

“There could be no excuse for Russian evil,” President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine stated concerning the assaults in a Telegram posting on Sunday. He added: “There will certainly be a retaliation.”

With its busy port, Odesa has lengthy been a vital financial hyperlink for Ukraine to the remainder of the worldwide financial system. Despite the fact that the town had been topic to assaults earlier within the warfare, there had been a fleeting sense of normalcy as a result of for nearly a 12 months it had been transport out agricultural merchandise regardless of a wartime blockade by Russia.