“007” filmmaker Michael Apted died

Filmmaker Michael Apted died

The Briton, who was also known for the documentary series “Up”, was 79 years old.

Michael Apted, known for the documentary series “Up” and for his work in the saga “007 – The world is not enough” (1999), died this Friday, January 8th. The information was passed on by the agent, who did not provide the cause of death. The British filmmaker was 79 years old.

Apted’s career has also been shaped by A Filha do Mineiro (1980) about the life of country singer Loretta Lynn, who won an Oscar for actress Sissy Spacek. “Gorilas na Bruma” (1988); and among others “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Journey of the Alvorada Wanderer” (2010).

In the UK, it stood out for The Up Series, which recorded every seven years the development of 14 British children of different socio-economic backgrounds from the age of seven, when the project began in 1964, to their 63rd year.

“We are deeply saddened to hear Michael Apted’s death,” said Kevin Lygo, director of ITV, the network that airs the documentaries. “The ‘Up’ series showed what television can do in its ambition and ability to mirror society and entertain people, while also enhancing our view of the human condition,” he continued