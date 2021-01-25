Low Methoxyl Pectin Market (COVID-19 impact) Growth Report 2027

Global Low Methoxyl Pectin Market 2020 Research Report initially provides a basic overview of the industry that covers definition, applications and manufacturing technology, post which the report explores into the international players in the market.

Pectin is a polysaccharide (starch) extracted from the primary cell wall of plants, usually from fibrous cells of citrus peels or apple by either acid or alkaline hydrolysis. There are two types of pectin: high-methoxyl pectin and low-methoxyl pectin. Low-methoxyl pectin is widely consumed in the food industry as a thickening agent for jams and jellies. Low-methoxyl pectin is also used in dessert fillings; sweets; and a thickener and stabilizer in fruit juices, milk drinks, drinking yogurt hair tonics, body lotions, and shampoos, and conditioners. In cosmetics, low-methoxyl pectin is used as a structure provider in pastes, ointments, oils, and creams. In medicine, pectin is used to prevent disorders like constipation, diarrhea, mouth & throat sores, diabetes, and colon cancer.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Low-methoxyl pectin feature of superior gelling and its ability to gel with less or no sugar are expected to drive the low methoxyl pectin market growth. Nowadays change in the consumer taste and preferences are making them health conscious which makes them consumer low-sugar dessert fillings, sweets, fruit juices, and milk drinks that has led to the increased consumption of low-methoxyl pectin. A rise in the application of low-methoxyl pectin in the pharmaceutical industry to produce medicine and the cosmetic industry is anticipated to fuel market growth. However, alternatives available of gelling agents, such as gelatin, may hamper the market growth. Moreover, the food industry’s increase is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers of low-methoxyl pectin.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Low Methoxyl Pectin Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the low methoxyl pectin market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, and geography. The low methoxyl pectin market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading low methoxyl pectin market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global low methoxyl pectin market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product the market is segmented into conventional low methoxyl (LMC) and amidated low methoxyl(LMA). On the basis of application the market is segmented into food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the low methoxyl pectin market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The low methoxyl pectin market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

